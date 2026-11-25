While everyone is busy hunting down the Fortnite Pirate Token, there’s a special deal worth checking out this Black Friday. One of Fortnite’s best bundles, the Darkfire & Ice Bundle, is now 20% off for the Nintendo Switch 2. You can grab it for just $15.99, down from its regular price of $19.99, at both Amazon and Best Buy.

The Fortnite Darkfire & Ice Bundle includes over 10 cosmetics along with 1,000 V-Bucks, making it a great deal for players looking to expand their Locker. However, this Black Friday offer won’t last forever. The Amazon sale runs until November 30, 2026, while Best Buy’s discount ends on November 28, 2026, so grab the bundle before the deal expires.

Fortnite Darkfire & Ice Bundle | Image Credit: Epic Games

Here are all the cosmetic items you get with this legendary limited-time offer on the Nintendo Switch 2 in Fortnite:

Dark Power Chord (Skin with LEGO Style)

Molten Omen (Skin with LEGO Style)

Shadow Ark (Skin with LEGO Style)

Frostbite (Skin with LEGO Style)

Dark Six String (Back Bling)

Molten Battle Shroud (Back Bling)

Shadow Ark Wings (Back Bling)

Freezing Point (Back Bling)

Dark Strikers (Pickaxe)

Molten Strikers (Pickaxe)

Shadow Strikers (Pickaxe)

Chill-Axe (Pickaxe)

Cold Front (Glider)

Unification (Emote)

Dark Angular Shift (Weapon Wrap)

Molten Angular Shift (Weapon Wrap)

Shadow Angular Shift (Weapon Wrap)

1,000 V-Bucks

All of this Fortnite content for $15.99 is a steal. Even if you don’t need the cosmetics, you can use the 1,000 V-Bucks to purchase the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass and complete Weekly Quests to unlock the Fortnite Captain X skin for free.

When you purchase this bundle, you’ll receive a physical Nintendo Switch 2 box with the code inside. Head to the Nintendo eShop to enter the code and redeem it. The cosmetics will be automatically added to your Fortnite account when you log back in.

Furthermore, if you do not have a Switch 2 and instead want the bundle anyway, make a Nintendo account, link it to your Epic account, and use a friend’s Switch console to redeem it. Once you open your Fortnite locker on Switch 2 with the items redeemed, you can own them forever in the game.