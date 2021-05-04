Sony has today announced its partnership with Discord. Through this partnership, the company aims to bring Discord to the PlayStation Network early next year. To achieve this goal, Sony has made a minority investment as part of Discord’s Series H round. However, the companies didn’t reveal the exact amount.

Discord Integration on PlayStation Network

“Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together,” Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO said in a statement.

While this is not the first time Discord is partnering with a console maker, we could expect a deeper integration rather than just the rich presence indicator. Ryan goes on to say that developers are already working to connect Discord with social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network.

The move comes just months after the messaging giant was allegedly in talks with Microsoft in a whopping $10 billion acquisition deal. However, according to a WSJ report from last month, Discord has halted discussions with Microsoft and would rather go for an IPO. With over 140 million monthly users, Discord is a popular voice chat app among gamers.

The said integration on PlayStation Network should make it convenient for gamers to communicate with other players, especially on cross-platform games like Apex Legends. Sony says we could expect more details on this partnership in the coming months. We’ll have to wait to see how this partnership shapes the future of the PlayStation Network on console and mobile.