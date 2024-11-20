A New Snapdragon X Chipset for Affordable Windows Laptops is Coming, Teases Qualcomm

At the Qualcomm Investor Day event, the American chipmaker revealed a new Snapdragon X processor lineup to target the sub-$600 Windows PC market. The Snapdragon X series already has 12-core X Elite, 10-core X Plus, and 8-core X Plus variants. Now, Qualcomm wants to go even lower than the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus to cater to the lower segment.

Image Credit: Qualcomm via YouTube

This new lineup may come with six CPU cores, but Qualcomm has not confirmed the core count yet. It may have a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz, just like the lower 8-core variants. That said, the NPU will have the same capability of 45 TOPS across all the SKUs. It means these affordable laptops will qualify for the Copilot+ PC badge and will receive many AI features with Windows 11.

Lately, we are seeing that both Intel and AMD are targeting premium segments with Lunar Lake and AI Ryzen 300 series processors. But the new entrant, Qualcomm, is going above and beyond to expand its presence in the Windows PC market.

That said, new reports suggest that Snapdragon X Elite laptops have fallen short of shipping expectations. Due to poor software/game compatibility and weak GPU performance, users are still preferring x86-based Intel and AMD chips.