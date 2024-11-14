Microsoft Finally Releases Windows 11 ISO For ARM PCs

A month ago, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 ISO image for ARM PCs is coming. And now, you can finally download Windows 11 24H2 ISO for ARM PCs including Snapdragon X Elite/Plus laptops. You can simply head over to Microsoft’s official website to download the disk image for free.

The company is offering a multi-edition ISO in various languages. The best part is that it’s based on the latest Windows 11 24H2 release. You can use the ISO image to create bootable media and clean install your ARM-based PC. Microsoft says Snapdragon X series laptops can boot from the ISO and install drivers using Windows Update, just like x64 ISOs. Rufus recently added support for ARM PCs.

However, for older Snapdragon processors, users must have drivers from the device manufacturer added to the image. For ARM-based Surface devices too, it’s recommended to use recovery images from the dedicated Surface Recovery Image page. It includes all the drivers based on your Surface device.

With the release of ARM64 image for Windows 11, it has become much easier to run Windows 11 on Apple’s M-series MacBooks. By the way, currently, you can’t run ARM64 VM on x64 hardware as Hyper-V doesn’t support it. You will have to use Azure to boot an ARM64 VM in the cloud.