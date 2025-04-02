Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with Kryo CPU Cores

Qualcomm has officially announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with Kryo CPU cores. Surprisingly, the chipmaker has not packed its in-house Oryon v2 CPU cores, which are available on the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 comes with eight Kryo CPU cores and Adreno 825 GPU with Ray Tracing support.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is developed on TSMC’s 4nm process node (likely N4P), just like the older Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Just so you know, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite is fabricated on TSMC’s advanced 3nm (N3E) process node.

As for the Kryo CPU, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 packs a single Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.21GHz, 3x Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.0GHz, 2x Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and 2x Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

Basically, there are no efficiency cores, and most of the heavy lifting is done by those seven Cortex-A720 cores. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 delivers 31% faster CPU performance than the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

As for graphics performance, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 brings the Adreno 825 GPU which is nearly on par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s Adreno 830 GPU. You get HW-accelerated Ray Tracing with Global Illumination support, Super Resolution 2.0, AFME 2.0, HDR gaming, and more.

As a result, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 promises a whopping 49% faster graphics performance than the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. You also get support for UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM (up to 4800MHz), so it’s indeed a flagship-level chipset.

On the connectivity front, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. However, the Snapdragon 5G modem (Release 17) doesn’t have support for mmWave 5G bands. It only comes with Sub-6 GHz frequency band support.

Talking about camera support, the new chipset brings the Spectra Triple 18-bit ISPs which can capture up to 320MP images. It can also record 4K HDR videos at 60FPS. Finally, Qualcomm says the AI engine on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 delivers 44% faster AI performance than the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.