Qualcomm Launches Three New Snapdragon G-Series Chips for Gaming Handhelds

At the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025, Qualcomm introduced three new processors under the Snapdragon G series for handheld gaming devices. The new Snapdragon G series processors are Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2. These chipsets are designed for on-the-go gaming and support cloud, console, Android, and PC games.

First, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 features an octa-core CPU setup with 1 prime, 5 performance, and 2 efficiency cores. It comes with Qualcomm’s Adreno A32 GPU and has support for HW-accelerated Ray Tracing. It can drive a QHD+ display at 144Hz. As for connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Overall, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 brings a 30% faster CPU and a 28% faster GPU, compared to the previous generation. Moreover, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the first G series processor to support Lumen and Unreal Engine 5’s Global Illumination and Reflections system on Android-based handheld gaming devices.

Coming to Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, it’s designed for on-device gaming and cloud gaming at 144FPS. It packs 8 CPU cores with 1 prime, 4 performance, and 3 efficiency cores. On the GPU side, you get the Adreno A22 GPU and the same Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity options. The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 delivers 2.3x better CPU performance and 3.8x faster GPU performance, compared to the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1.

Finally, the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 is designed for cloud gaming on Android-based handheld gaming devices. It can deliver 1080p gaming at 120FPS on Wi-Fi. You get 8 CPU cores with 2 performance and 6 efficiency cores. It packs the Adreno A12 GPU and has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support. There is also an optional Snapdragon X61 5G modem which can be paired with this processor.

As for availability, OEMs are expected to roll out handheld gaming devices based on the latest Snapdragon G series, starting in March 2025.