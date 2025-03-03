Snapdragon X2 Elite with 18 Oryon v3 Cores Spotted; Desktop ARM PCs Coming?

Since September last year, we have been hearing about Qualcomm working on its next-generation Snapdragon X2 Elite processor for Windows PCs. And recently, Qualcomm revealed that Snapdragon X2 Elite or Gen 2 will feature 3rd-gen Oryon CPU cores, promising superior performance and efficiency. Now, WinFuture reports that Qualcomm is testing a desktop Arm processor with 18 Oryon v3 CPU cores, under the codename “Project Glymur”.

On the first generation of Snapdragon X Elite chipsets, we saw up to 12 Oryon v1 CPU cores, designed for Windows laptops. However, with 18 CPU cores, it’s likely Qualcomm is preparing to enter the desktop PC market. According to import-export databases seen by WinFuture, there is a mention of a “high-TDP” variant, likely referring to a desktop processor.

On top of that, the report mentions that 18 CPU cores are packaged with 48GB of SK Hynix LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. In earlier reports, a new name called “Snapdragon X2 Ultra Premium” appeared. Perhaps, this Ultra Premium variant is reserved for the desktop variant, but we can’t know until the Snapdragon Summit in October 2025.

Besides that, it’s unclear whether those 18 CPU cores are all high-performance cores, or Qualcomm is going for some efficiency cores as well, just like Apple M-series SoCs. Not to mention, rumors suggest that Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2 will support external graphics cards as well. If that’s the case, Qualcomm may gain solid market share in the desktop PC market, as the Windows on ARM platform matures.

By the way, Qualcomm canceled its Snapdragon Dev Kit last year as the mini PC couldn’t meet Qualcomm’s “usual standards of excellence.” Now, we are hoping that the upcoming Snapdragon desktop processor won’t share the same fate.