While Apple offers various methods like Voice Dictation and Scribble to compose messages from the Apple Watch, there was never a keyboard app that works. That’s what a UK-based developer named Adam Foot is trying to address. He has developed Shift Keyboard and it might be something you always wanted on your Apple Watch.

Shift Keyboard brings a full-fledged virtual keyboard experience to your Apple Watch. Yes, the same interface you use on your iPhone keyboard. The app supports text, symbols, numbers, emojis, and other special characters.

There are two different keyboard modes in Shift Keyboard namely Full and Precise. The Full keyboard mode brings the entire keyboard layout to the screen while Precise mode spreads the layout out for better accuracy.The portion of the keyboard hidden in Precise mode can be accessed by scrolling down. The app offers you alphabetical, QWERTY, and AZERTY keyboard layouts to choose from in Precise mode.

As you might expect, the app offers you with predictions to complete your words. You can choose the suggested word by tapping on it. You can view all the suggestions by tapping on the horizontal three dots found next to the first two suggestions. It is worth noting that Shift Keyboard is not a dedicated keyboard app. The app works only for sending SMS and iMessage. Once you press the Send button, the app takes you to the Messages app of Apple Watch.

The app is compatible with all Apple Watches running on watchOS 6.0 platform. It is priced at $1.99. Check out the app from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Check-out Shift Keyboard