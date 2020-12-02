Merely a day after Google announced its Best of Play Store 2020 awards, Apple has followed the lead to release its annual list of best apps and games on the App Store. For the first time ever, Apple will present physical App Store Best of 2020 awards featuring the App Store icon and the winner’s name engraved on the other side.

Apple has picked a total of 15 best apps and games this year. Interestingly, the best iPhone app of the year ‘Wakeout!’, a home workout app to help you stay active and sleep better, is from an independent developer named Andres Canella. Check out the entire list below:

App Store Best Apps of 2020

iPhone App of the Year : Wakeout! (download)

: Wakeout! (download) iPad App of the Year : Zoom (download)

: Zoom (download) Mac App of the Year : Fantastical (download)

: Fantastical (download) Apple TV App of the Year : Disney+ (download)

: Disney+ (download) Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel (download)

Coming to games, Apple has chosen its picks across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Arcade. Notably, the iPhone game of the year ‘Genshin Impact’ and iPad game of the year ‘Legends of Runeterra’ also made their way to Play Store’s best game awards.

App Store Best Games of 2020

iPhone Game of the Year : Genshin Impact (download)

: Genshin Impact (download) iPad Game of the Year : Legends of Runeterra (download)

: Legends of Runeterra (download) Mac Game of the Year : Disco Elysium (download)

: Disco Elysium (download) Apple TV Game of the Year : Dandara Trials of Fear (download)

: Dandara Trials of Fear (download) Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Sneaky Sasquatch (download)

Alongside these, Apple has also revealed a list of trending apps of the year. It includes a mix of self-care apps, education-related apps, games, and charity donation apps. Take a look at the entire list below:

App Store Trends of 2020

Shine – mental health awareness (download)

Explain Everything Whiteboard – cloud-based collaboration tool (download)

Caribu – video-calling platform (download)

Pokémon GO – AR game (download)

ShareTheMeal – charity donation app (download)

“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow.

Apart from these best App Store apps and games, you can also try out the latest charts for the top apps and top games of the year. In India, the top three App Store apps are Amazon India, Aarogya Setu, and Zoom. Similarly, the top three App Store games are Ludo King, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Among Us.