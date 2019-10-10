Emojis are great for conveying the feelings that you necessarily don’t want to write. They are also great for replacing short messages thus allowing to not only enhance your typing speeds but also convey the meaning in a more visual way. That being said, there are more than 1500 emojis available today and the probability of you knowing them all is very slim. And while you don’t need to remember the meaning of all the emojis, understanding the major ones will help you communicate in a better way. To help you with your emoji learning quest, we are bringing you an article explaining the meaning of the most used emojis along with the ones that are most confusing. So, if you ever wanted to know what that emoji meant, here are all the emoji meanings that you should know:

All Emoji Meanings You Should Know

Face Emoji Meanings

Yawning Face

A face with eyes closed and mouth wide open covered by a hand, the yawning face emoji is perfect for showing that you are feeling sleepy or bored of a conversation. This a great emoji to comment on someone’s Instagram or Snapchat story if the story is boring.

Happy

A smile with mouth wide open and fuller cheeks, this is the perfect emoji to describe happiness.

Cheerful

When there’s too much joy to contain, it deserves to be spread and this is the emoji to express it.

Laughing With Tears

Ideal to describe moments of uncontrollable laughter that hurt your stomach and make tears well up in your eyes.

Rolling on the Floor Laughing

A one-liner or prank is sometimes enough to hit your funny bone hard enough that you lose your balance and float in euphoria, and this emoji symbolizes it very well.

Smiling With Big Eyes

Accepting and grateful, this emoji can rightly describe the pleasant feeling of living in the moment.

Big Grin

Watching a man flip on a banana peel, a cat fall off a shelf or a friend cracking a joke that you can’t resist laughing on – for instances like these I’d recommend using this emoji.

Sweaty Laugh

Lolling too hard that it’s easier to sweat than to give up can be described lucidly with this emoji. It can also be used to depict an awkward yet uncontrollable chuckle.

Grinning With Eyes Closed

It is best to accompany dark humor with this emoji so that friends are not offended. You can also use it express your comfort about going to hell for laughing at something sensitive.

Winkey-Wink

This emoji goes well with cheesy pickup lines aimed at your better half or mutual crush, but don’t embarrass yourself by sending it to a stranger.

Content Face

Watching a puppy roll on the ground, or rolling with it, this emoji best describe twinkles of happiness when you don’t want more from life.

Goofy/Savoring Delicious Food

Before you dig into that favorite dish, don’t forget to upload Stories on Instagram and Snapchat using this smiley face. You can also use it as a finishing touch after an innocent mischief or an intended goof-up.

Cool

Smartass comments and thug-life moments, this emoji can best be used with a fair dose of narcissism.

Heart Eyes

Can’t stop yourself falling in love with a pretty smile or a beautiful landscape? You should definitely use this!

Blow a Kiss

Don’t fire a gun – use this to show your admiration and gratitude for the one you lean on. The cuteness of this emoji lets a subtle wink pass without causing any trouble – unless you’re sending it to married women and men.

Smiling in Love

With four hearts floating in the air and cheeks blushing, this emoji could be sent to your romance whom you love truly, madly, and deeply. I use this emoji mostly to convey my love for creators on Instagram and Facebook.

Duck/Kissing Face

This versatile emoji can be used to pull off an innocent pout, a prompt for a kiss, or a whistle. Use this with a music note to veil your real emotions behind a whistling facade.

Kissing With Smiling Eyes

While you can use this emoji for a peck on their cheeks, you can also pair it with gushing air to depict a sigh of relief. This also works well for whistling with glee.

Kiss of Love

Usually interpreted as more intimate than the last two, this emoji can be used without hesitation for those “Good Morning” texts to your gorgeous. Just avoid relying on it after a date.

Blush

Don’t let that compliment sink in so easily, express it with a spark of delight. Blush it out!

Controlled Smiling

More like a “screw you” smile than a compassionate one, this emoji should help you make sarcasm slicker.

Hugging Face

While this emoji can be easily confused with the popular Neil deGrasse reaction meme, Google’s version more than convinces that this is used for inviting someone with your arms wide open.

Starry Eyes

You can use this emoji to show amazement or compliment a loved one for their dressing appeal.

Intrigued

Being lost in deep thought – or just pretending to – is nicely depicted with this emoji. You can add a light bulb or though cloud to make the conversation more interesting.

Suspicious

Best to describe feelings of doubt, distrust, or skepticism over anything that raises eyebrows. You can also use it if you’re feeling like The Rock (Dwayne Johnson).

P-p-p-poker Face

Feeling lame over a mistake or don’t give enough flowers (for the sake of euphemism)? Thou shalt use this emoji.

Loathing

This emoji fits fine when you’re disgusted, feeling done, or have no words to describe your irritation.

Awkwardness

Just use this when you get a witty or surprising response you weren’t prepared for to prevent the conversation from turning instantly awkward. Just saying, not saying!

Rolling Eyes

Disapproval or simply boredom, don’t let a negative emotion spoil a healthy conversation. Throw in this emoji to keep it from dying.

Smirk

Don’t let playing cool or exposing your kinky self get out of hand – use this expression instead. It is also great for boasting about a mischief.

Tortured

This emoji rightly expresses distress and torment, and can be used to describe something you’re persevering for while trying not to give in.

Distressed

Life is a bummer sometimes but it’s not the end of the world. Use this emoji to brush the troubles off your shoulder.

Astonishment

Stunned by an act or event that you cannot stop yourself from going “wow!” It would be ideal to back your message with this emoji to make your amazement appear more welcoming.

Zip It

This emoji will serve you well in teasing a friend into a gossip you promised you wouldn’t tell anyone. You can also use it for making that promise.

Realization

A less intense version of the astonished emoji, this one can be used to express acceptance paired with little surprise. It also resembles the face one make when they screw up – little enough to not cause harm.

Drowsiness

Although it’s easy to confuse the snot bubble with tears, Emojipedia clarifies that this emoji is used in manga or anime to describe moments of exhaustion and sleepiness more than sorrow.

Fatigue

If your muscles are too worked up or brain too burned out, you can try to calm your nerves by sharing the feeling with friends using this emoji.

Peacefully Sleeping

It’s a good habit to not keep people waiting for a text in the night while you’ve slipped into deep sleep. So, use this emoji if your bringing the day to a halt or are too tired to even type “good night”.

Bliss

This expression describes a calm Zen-like state in which you’re feeling elated but not overwhelmed by happiness.

Teasing

Making a cheeky comment might not be taken well by everyone and that is why you should use this emoji to clarify that you’re kidding or even while taking a jab at siblings or friends.

Loony

Adding a wink to the last emoji makes it appear a little wacky and you should use it when you want to sound outrageous or bizarrely funny.

Tongue-Out Laugh

The crushing weight of bad humor is something you can bear with this emoji. It can be perceived differently by each person but I use it to complement poor or gross jokes.

Drooling

If good food is your drug, maybe you relate well with this emoji. It simply represents the delight of something desirable and not just food, so use it with all your heart. I follow a lot of food bloggers on Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media platforms. And this is a great emoji to showcase my appreciation for their awesome food videos.

Unimpressed

This face is ideal for reacting to something which is not pleasant or that you resent. It can also be used if you’re engrossed in the feeling of “meh”. I get to use this emoji on Twitter a lot.

Depressed

Mood-swings and moments when you feel discouraged are best described with this emoji. So make sure you use it to get closer to the ones who cheer you up.

Sad

This one for me is one of the accurate descriptions of one feeling sad and guilty and possibly ruminating. I hate to say it, but some of my WhatsApp conversation is filled with this emoji.

Confused

Use this emoji to express that you’re puzzled over something and somewhat displeased with that feeling of uncertainty.

Smiling Upside-Down

The upside-down version of the controlled smiling expression, this makes sarcasm more bitter and little difficult to perceive in some situations. It can also be used with a fantasy you know will never come true.

Money

For treats bought with money or to flaunt your lavish stack of cash, you can use this emoji.

Awestruck

More intense than the astonishment emoji, this one goes well for situations that make your jaw drop to the floor. It can be used for moments of unpleasant or bewildering surprises, or even utter shock.

Frowning

When you’re too disappointed with the situation, unsatisfied, and grieved at the same time, sharing your thoughts using this emoji might give you some sense of temporary relief.

Uneasy

Downcast and displeased but not enough to strain your facial muscles? This emoji will probably be a better choice than the last one unless you explicitly demand attention.

Aching

Given up on everyone, and about to break down? Don’t worry, let this emoji do the therapy.

Misery

Utterly sorrowful, this emoji could express the feeling of your world crashing down. There wouldn’t be enough pensive emotions to describe this fully but you can best use it when you feel hopeless and bogged down by the pace of events around you. This is millennials’ favorite expression after tasting Tide pods.

Worried

This emoji can communicate your feelings when can’t stop overthinking about what could go wrong and are busy imagining the worst possibilities.

Furious

It is advised to not speak much when you’re angry or you might end up saying what wasn’t intended. But no one said anything about emoji, so go ahead and slide this one when you’re too infuriated to keep it together.

Crying

Feeling helpless or hurt? Let the ones who care about you know with this emoji.

Crying Out Loud

If you can’t stop sadness streaming out of your eyes, you must use this emoji instead of giving your inconsolable self some false belief.

Alarmed

Startled by something that is both unexpected and unsettling? Maybe using this emoji will help you cool down a bit.

Shocked

Stunned to the point that you grow eyebrows? Just kidding, this emoji is just a little more vivid than the last one and might grab you a slight bit more attention.

Frightened

Scared of being hit by an approaching bull or train? Use this emoji to upload your (probably) last picture on Instagram to die a hero. This is the expression you have when you’re about to be hit in the face – both literally and metaphorically – so use it appropriately.

Demoralized

For the drama queens in all of us, this emoji is perfect when you can’t control things and want others to understand what is crippling you.

Mind=Blown

Did you hear or read something that catapulted you past the metaphysical realms of reality? Use this emoji to quiet the uncontrollable stream of continuous thinking. A perfect emoji for those mind blowing posts and stories on Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat.

Curios/Nervous

Not sure how a certain message will be received? This emoji can be coupled with messages to lessen the impact of thoughts which you are nervous or uncertain about, or when you commit a mistake.

Anxious

Feeling blue over something hanging by the thread? Don’t let thoughts pull you down, just use the emoji to express your panic but make sure you don’t do it compulsively or you’ll have another issue to be anxious over.

Horrified

If you just saw that giant mythical sea monster or something as lame as a house ghost, don’t forget to add this smiley to wherever you managed to upload a picture or video first. This is likely to convince more people.

Embarrassment

Caught stalking by your crush or red-handed while stealing cryptocurrency? Well, just slide this emoji in and hope that the other people will understand. It can also be used to depict shame or a sour surprise.

Crazy – In a Good Way

Excited and imbalanced, this face is definitely apt when you’re on cloud nine and have nothing to worry, but don’t mistake it for eccentric.

Dizzy

Did you have your head spun around by a strong alcohol or maybe just a baffling ride at the amusement park? Best use this emoji to describe your sense of disconnection with the world.

Miffed

We all have moments when we’re brimming with anger and cannot seem to care about what others feel. Well, this emoji is the appropriate choice to express your agitation.

Grumpy

If you can’t stop feeling that everyone around you is stupid, using this emoji might probably help you in the venting process.

Swearing

Can’t check your outburst? Nevermind, use this emoji with grawlixes to show your frustration.

Sick/Unhealthy

Isolation resulting from a sickness is very pestering and you better be trying to gather some wishes and prayer. So why not start by telling pals how you feel?

Feverish

Rising mercury pulls down our energy, but don’t you let that pull down your spirit. Use this to tell friends about your discomfort or to raise awareness.

Injured

Apart from being traumatizing, accidents could make you want you to withdraw socially and rest peacefully. So maybe the next time someone asks you why you couldn’t make it to their party, you can tell them by using this emoji – and some more to describe the incident.

Nauseated

Hiccups during a flight, bad food, disturbing weather, or just lip-sealed with a secret you can’t keep in for long – this emoji definitely works for all scenarios that make you want to puke.

Vomiting

So you couldn’t control and let it out? This emoji could help you describe the state of mind similar to puking in both – metaphorical and physical – ways. You may use it to depict anything intensely gross or disgusting.

Sneezing

Flu season is always looming around, and if you’re kept down because of a sore throat and burdened eyes won’t let you type, I’d recommend using this emoji instead.

Angel

Deserve some appreciation for good karma? Why not share your angelic fables with the help of this emoji.

Cowboy with Hat

Y’all need a purdy emoji to describe a hog-killin’ time in the Wild West and this one right here ain’t gonna hurt. Just use it for gloating, or pair it with a music note while teasing some yodeling skills.

Clown Face

Keep it simple and light. Don’t go around hunting coulrophobic people donning the spirit of IT – not even on Halloween.

Lair

Congratulations, you’ve caught the lying Pinocchio! Disclaimer: Don’t use it to confront your better half or things may go wild.

Shushing Face

The emoji is probably the best way to ask someone to be quiet or not disturb you. It might not work that well with the Facebook friend whose consistent posting overwhelms you.

Hand Over Mouth

While the standard version depicts moments when you regret saying something you shouldn’t have, the emoji by WhatsApp Google is more jolly and appears like someone is trying not to laugh. So, it can be used differently based on where you’re using it.

Face With Monocle

Feel like a highly honored sire or an expert on a subject? You can probably use this emoji to show skepticism or disapproval as a snob.

Nerd Face

Unlike the last one, you can use this emoji to depict your nerdy obsession over a movie series, knowledge of science, or devotion for a game or a sport without having to bash anyone.

Boiling Face

The sun is at its peak and the air conditioner just broke down? This could be the best suitable emoji to describe your discomfort in the uncontrollable heat with a red-hot head and sweat rolling down the forehead.

Chilly Face

Poles apart from the last one, this emoji is devoted to freezing cold temperatures that make you go blue.

Partying

With confetti flowing around, a bent party cap on its head, and a paper horn, this emoji describes the feeling of being drenched in the party mood. It can also be used to show excitement for an upcoming party.

Dizzy

The emoji represents the state of being tipsy after a drink or elated after a shot of morphine. It can also be used describe feelings of exhaustion and emotional imbalance.

Puppy Eyes

Do you ever want something so bad that you get down on your knees, fold your hands, and plead with all your will – sometimes even cry? This emoji can be used to melt the hearts of the ones who’re miffed with you or even when you want that Xbox One X for your birthday very badly.

Exploding Head

Have you ever heard something that challenged your entire belief system? Well, this emoji is meant to express your emotions when you encounter any such conversation.

Smiling Devil

This is a superb companion for a message that shows your mischievous side that you don’t fear to hide – I would not recommend tormenting people with it though.

Angry Devil

So what if your evil plan didn’t work out? Plot a revenge and threaten that buddy who will regret messing up with you. Don’t try to live up to it, though.

Ogre

Inspired by Japanese folklore, this abominable monster should make gossip, dark humor, or jab at a friend more interesting.

Goblin

You know you’ve annoyed someone badly when you receive this angry monster. It goes well with rants and accusing, but make sure you keep it friendly.

Skull

Preparing for a horror movie with your pals, threatening to annihilate a buddy, or just feeling amused at the idea of existence? This emoji should row your boat.

Ghost

This one is perfect to accompany with a horror story that is more humorous than spooky.

Extraterrestrial

Use this emoji to take bonfire story-telling to the next level. While the standard version shows a shiny, silvery alien, Google’s version paints the unknown creature green, making it appear a little more stereotypical.

Robot

Intrigued by the dawn of robots or just fear that they will take over the world and enslave humanity? This emoji should help your express those fears. It can also be used metaphorically to describe being controlled by someone else.

Pile of Poo

This is my personal favorite for insulting my best friend. And because it looks like a soft-serve of ice cream, you can pair with an ice cream cone to treat your loved ones with a special poopy softy.

Baby

Blessed with a newborn or sharing your best wishes for a pregnant couple? You can use this emoji to make your posts and messages more personal. At the same time, you can also use it to describe an idea in its infancy or chiding a clumsy friend.

People Holding Hands

The emoji shows two people holding hands. No gender is specified for these two people, which means the emoji is meant to be gender inclusive.

Girl/Boy

With gleaming eyes, this emoji best illustrates a child’s imaginative mind to me but, you can also use it to share your admiration or even disliking for children.

Woman/Man

Finally ready to embrace adulthood or cherish responsibility? You can also choose skin tones and hair color to personalize your message.

Old Woman/Man

Wrinkles, aching joints, and cracking voice – turning old must be dreadful but you can make conversations about it joyful or even share the love for grandparents using these emoji.

Woman/Man Health Worker

Hate going to the doctor but find them attractive? Share appreciation for your doctors and other professionals in the health industry like nurses and pharmacist using this smiley.

Female/Male Student

If you’re ready to enter a new walk of life, or just loving your time at college, this emoji can be your dorm buddy.

Female/Male Judge

Judicial processes can be a grind unless you’re a lawyer minting a lot of money from someone else’s legal woes. But, if you image yourself as a keeper of balance and justice, this is the best emoji to use.

Female/Male Farmer

Show support for those who put food on your plate or couple it with a rye emoji to tell people about your plans to go all organic.

Female/Male Chef

Dining outside or getting ready to cook something special at home? This emoji could be used to share your special dinner plans. You can even add more details by pairing it with a frying pan or other food emoji.

Female/Male Mechanic

You deserve to gloat if heading into the garage to finally fix that old washing machine you’ve been avoiding or maybe fixing that leak that has been troubling you. Definitely use this emoji – even metaphorically – to share how you spend time taking charge of small things in life.

Female/Male Technician

Sculpting a machine of your dreams can be fun and you must surely share that joy with other using this emoji. It should also work if just playing around with Elon Musk’s flamethrower.

Female/Male Scientist

If you’re getting ready for that science project which is not about how to cook meth legally or simply proud of defeating a friend in a scientific argument, just go ahead and plant this emoji. You can also add a microscope to make yourself look more intense.

Female/Male Technologist

Proud of your sick coding skills or excited about starting a new blog? Use this emoji to make more impact.

Pop/Rock Star

This emoji, inspired by David Bowie, will give an edge to your image as a stage-rocker. Throw in a guitar or microphone to start rocking messengers and social media. The WhatsApp version already has a guitar so it has got you covered.

Ginger/Redhead

If there’s an emoji for all hair colors, why must gingers be left out? So this emoji will satisfy those with red hair and can even be used to tease your latest choice of hair dye. This emoji is available in all supported skin tones.

Woman/Man With Curly Hair

For those of you who want a more accurate description of your curly or wavy hair, this is the emoji to choose. The emoji also has a slight Hispanic touch to it, but that could be a personal perception.

Bald Woman/Man

While bald could be a style statement, it is often linked with cancer. So in case you plan to use this emoji, make sure you do it with caution.

Woman/Man With White Hair

The number of people with white hair could be fairly less than those with darker shades, but they deserve a symbol if gingers get theirs. These emoji are also available in all five skin colors apart from yellow, so choose yours accordingly.

Superheroes

Unicode has no plans to disappoint anyone desiring to be a superhero, so there are three versions – each supporting different skin colors. While one appears more gender neutral, the other two have more defined features that represent their sexes. You can use these if you’re feeling in control or desire to feel so.

Supervillains

Just like superheroes, there are three different faces which represent super-thugs and criminals. The first of them is gender-neutral, one is distinctively female, and the last one male. You may use them while talking about your evil side but I still prefer the grinning devil better.

Female/Male Painter

With the spirit of Picasso, flaunt your skill set of art or appreciate someone else with this emoji. You can also make your message more elaborate by adding a palette tray.

Female/Male Pilot

There’s no harm in sharing your dream of flying through the clouds or wanting to be addressed as Captain. So use this emoji to remind yourself of your ambitions or even just feeling in control of a crucial situation.

Female/Male Astronaut

Shooting farther than the clouds, into the stars or just getting ready to explore Mars with SpaceX and NASA? Personally, I recognize this as a symbol of freedom to pursue our ambitions and far-fetched dreams (or getting high).

Female/Male Firefighter

You deserve all the credit for taking control of a difficult situation and maybe even rescuing others, and you can seek it with this emoji. You can also use it to show gratitude for anyone who fought the fire (metaphorically) for you.

Female/Male Cop

Are you on a mission to protect the law or acted like a good samaritan? Go ahead, you’re entitled to the credit as long as you remember that policing people’s grammar on Facebook is bad manners.

Female/Male Detective

There’s no better way to express your accomplishment of solving a mystery or reporting a crime than using this emoji.

Female/Male Guard

Guarding the Buckingham Palace or babysitting your newborn sibling, both are major responsibilities. So as long as you’re preventing the house from catching fire or being robbed, you can use this emoji to share your pride.

Female/Male Construction Worker

Helping in hope repairs, building a new prototype for your mega idea, or hysterical enough to talk to machines like Bob the builder does? You can use this emoji to show your love for building something new.

Princess/Prince

Go ahead and pamper yourself with some royal treatment or embrace a heroic achievement – use this emoji to remind yourself to roll on the feeling.

Woman/Man with Turban

Turban is a symbol of spirituality and community service, and you can share your experience about a deep connection with higher entities using this emoji.

Man With Chinese Hat

A man wearing traditional Chinese cap called “gua pi mao” can be used to greet Chinese folks.

Woman With Headscarf

A woman wearing a headscarf or probably Islamic head cover, “hijab”, is seen as a symbol of faith although it’s highly controversial in certain countries. So make sure you stay away from blasphemous comments.

Blonde Woman/Man

Blondes have a reputation which I will not talk about but if you like your hair color such or are planning to get a new hairdo, no harm in using this emoji.

Bearded Man

Not just a symbol of style or manliness, beards are treated as forms of compliance to certain faiths. So use this if you’re proudly-bearded or adore someone who is.

Man in Tuxedo

Getting ready to attend a wedding which is probably your own? Your last few selfies as a bachelor deserve this emoji being used in the caption. You can even couple it with the next emoji to drop hints tbefore proposing your likely-to-be better half.

Bride

When it’s hard to contain that exciting feeling of being a bride, a few pictures with your girlfriends with this emoji might help you keep hold of the butterflies in the stomach.

Pregnant Woman

Bearing a child is a miraculous and wonderful feeling, and you can share your joy about being a part of this miracle using the emoji.

Breastfeeding

The joy of motherhood must not be kept to yourself and if you love being a mother, you must definitely promote breastfeeding by sharing this emoji.

Family Emojis

Family 1 of 26

Dads don’t need to feel left out as there are many family emojis showing dads with their kids. There are 26 family emojis in total, each one depicting a different combination of moms, dads, mom & dad, and kids.

Baby Angel/Cupid

Delighted to see a cute child which can’t stop relating to an angel? Well, you can use this emoji to show your admiration. You can also use it with a bow and an arrow or a heart to make it appear like Cupid – the son of the Greek goddess of love.

Mrs. and Mr. Santa Claus

Popularized by the western fable as Mother and Father Christmas who bring joy to children across the world, this is a perfect symbol of caring and merrymaking and you don’t need to wait until Christmas to use it.

Witch/Wizard

Any story about magic is senseless without an inspiring magician and the one your story needs is right here. This emoji makes it easy for you to have long hour chats with your crush who shares the same passion for wizardly things as you.

Turban

1 of 3

Finally the turban emojis are here and if you are religiously conscious, you can definitely use these emojis to showcase your faith.

Female/Male Fairy

This emoji can make your stories more whimsical and imaginative. You can also add a rainbow-pooping unicorn. The emoji can also be used to tell someone how magical or unreal someone makes you feel.

Female/Male Vampire

Prepping for Halloween or just pleased by some gore? Adding a vampire will surely get you some attention as long as you do not ask for blood donations.

Mermaid/Merman

You might get tired of whimsical creatures but mermaids and mermen with flawless bodies will always more than meet the eyes. You can probably compliment your beloved using this emoji as someone out of this world or even use it to appreciate their beach bod.

Female/Male Elf

As per old Norse mythology, elves are strikingly beautiful and have magical powers, so if you think fairies are for kids, you can probably use this emoji instead. If you’re a LOTR fan, you can also accompany this with any wise message or for appreciating fairness.

Female/Male Genie

This would be useful emoji if you’re promising to serve someone at their command, best used to cheer up distressed friends and loved ones.

Female/Male Zombie

Calling out to someone who stays isolated and never leaves their house until apocalypse? This would be the best emoji to help address them. You can also take a jab at your friends with this emoji, calling them unemotional or heartless.

Woman/Man Frowning

You can use this emoji to give a more humanly feel or if you feel standard face emoji are not good enough to express your grief.

Woman/Man Pouting

Pouting in doubt or disagreement but face emoji aren’t serious enough? Don’t worry, you have a special emoji dedicated for this feeling.

Couples with Heart

1 of 3

Couples don’t always need to be frowning as these cool couples with heart emojis show.

Couple Kissing Emojis

1 of 3

If simple hearts don’t convey your feelings, why don’t you use the couples kissing emojis and show what you feel.

Woman/Man Gesturing No

You know when saying yes would land you or someone else into trouble, being a villain and saying no is the best practice and this straightforward emoji could be really useful.

Woman/Man Gesturing OK

Excited about a plan and have no reasons to oppose? Shout out your approval with this emoji.

Woman/Man Tipping Hand

From a being grateful to helpful desk executive to a courteous waiter, to even depicting the classic “duh!” expression, this emoji could be used in various ways as it pleases you.

Woman/Man Raising Hand

Raising your hand in just agreement or have a doubt? This emoji could aid your thoughts well.

Woman/Man Bowing

Bowing is a way of showing respect, gratitude, and submission to someone more powerful and you could use this emoji to express those humble feelings.

Woman/Man Facepalming

Don’t have enough patience to deal with a stupid text? Just let this emoji do the talking.

Woman/Man Shrugging

This emoji is perfect if you neither desire to take an unwanted responsibility nor want to justify your stand. It is also great for “I told you so” scenarios.

Woman/Man Getting Massage

Metaphorical for healing or getting rid of a difficult situation, you can also use this to tell your better half how you want them to act as a masseuse.

Woman/Man Getting Haircut

If you’re planning or have already got a new look for the spring, you should definitely use this emoji to tease it to your friends on social media.

Woman/Man Walking

Walking at a slow pace represents a lot of things, from beginning exercise to working towards your goals or simply stalking. You can use this emoji in union with others to represent ambitious thinking or telling someone that you’re taking charge of the situation.

Woman/Man Running

With long strides and a stance that represents dedication, this could be best used with fitness resolutions and taking responsibility. My favorite use is, however, to show myself running away from situations in a comical way.

Woman/Man Dancing

Dancing is probably one of the better ways to express passion and joy, and this emoji is exactly meant to do that. This could also be an invitation for a steamy salsa dance which you might not want to overlook.

Women/Men With Bunny Ears

While bunnies are figures of innocence and tenderness, this emoji is actually inspired by Playboy Bunny and can be used to used to subtly express your intimate desires.

Woman/Man in Steamy Room

Wanna tease a friend over the relaxing time you’re having at sauna? You must use this emoji and let their curiosity baffle them.

Levitating Man

If you want to appear uber cool, there’s probably no better emoji to express it than this. It appears to be inspired by “rude boy” attires famous among jazz musicians during the 60s and is popularly known as Walt Jabsco.

Emojis for Differently Abled People

The 2019 set of emojis focus on bringing new emojis to showcase many differently abled people and their problems. Here are all of them.

Ear with Hearing Aid

This emoji denotes the use of hearing aid for someone who is hard of hearing. While the style shown in Behind The Ear (BTE), but this can represent any form of hearing aid.

Deaf Person

A person gesturing with their index finger between ear and mouth. This sign is used as a deaf sign in American Sign Language (ASL) and a number of other global sign languages. Also, this emoji is gender neutral.

Deaf Man

The same sign used for showing a deaf person for males.

Deaf Woman

The sign used for showing a deaf person when she is a female.

Mechanical Arm

The emoji denotes a mechanical or prosthetic arm.

Mechanical Leg

The emoji denotes a mechanical or prosthetic leg.

Man with a Probing Cane

The emoji was created by joining pre-existing man and probing cane emojis. This can be used to represent a visually impaired man.

Women with a Probing Cane

The same emoji as above but for women.

Men in a Motorized Wheelchair

You can use this emoji to denote a paraplegic man who is using a modern motorized wheelchair to move.

Women in Motorized Wheelchair

You can use this emoji to denote a paraplegic woman who is using a modern motorized wheelchair to move.

Man in Manual Wheelchair

You can use this emoji to denote a paraplegic man who is using an old manual wheelchair to move.

Woman in Manual Wheelchair

You can use this emoji to denote a paraplegic woman who is using an old manual wheelchair to move.

Guide Dog

The emoji denotes a guide dog. Guide Dogs are assistance dogs trained to lead blind and visually impaired people around obstacles.

Service Dog

Service Dogs are trained dogs like guide dogs but they are meant for more broader things. They are used for helping a person who has a disability, such as visual impairment, hearing impairment, mental illness, seizures, mobility impairment, and more.

Hand Gestures and Leg Emoji Meanings

Pinching Hands

The emoji denotes that something is small. You can also use to gesture to use small amounts of something.

Biceps Flex

Globally known as the symbol of strength and friends gloating about gains, this emoji can be used to display power and dominance over others.

Backhand Fingers Pointing Left and Right

This is a more humanly way of pointing in a certain direction than arrow symbols. It could also be used to emphasize on a point or used together with other emoji to create a vivid description.

Index Finger Pointing Upwards

This emoji could be used to interrupt someone in case of a doubt, a query, or to indicate the number one.

Backhand Finger Pointing Upwards

The emoji could be used as a symbol of agreement with the person messaging or commenting above you as well as for pointing upwards when used with other emoji.

Middle Finger

The finger next to index is viewed as a rude or swearing gesture – well, unless you’re visiting Zeep Xanflorp from Rick and Morty where it means “peace among the worlds”.

Backhand Finger Pointing Downwards

The gesture, similar to the upward-pointing finger, can be used to point downwards or along with other emoji. It can also be used as a gesture for “right here”, though you might need other emoji to make it colloquial.

Victory/Peace Symbol

The gesture has seen some prime moments in history and is commonly viewed as the symbol for both peace and victory. If there was a backhand version, it would, however, represent insult.

Fingers-Crossed

This emoji goes well for conditions you’re hopeful of and do not want to jinx. It is also used as a symbol for luck.

Vulcan Salute

Popularized by the Star Trek crew, this gesture is a modified version of the victory sign but can conveniently be also used while talking in respect to interstellar journeys and alien life. It, however, finds its origin in a Jewish blessing.

Devil’s Horns

Demonized by religious groups and honored by rebels, this symbol represents appreciation and brotherhood among people who respect and live by the philosophies of rock and metal music and the culture around it. Curiously, it has various religious interpretations.

Hand With All Fingers

This emoji, slightly similar to the waving one, is actually still and used to depict the number five.

Raised Palm

With fingers closely aligned but not necessarily joint, this emoji can be used as a gesture for high-five or for asking someone to stop.

OK Hand

This gesture traditionally is used for acceptance or appreciation, but can also be used as a popular meme “circle game” which is about instigating a fight and also used as a racist joke against people of color. Not so OK, maybe?

Thumbs Up and Down

Thanks to Facebook, we know these gestures popularly as used for liking or disliking something.

Fist

The fist is often seen as a sign of both resistance and revolt as well as a gesture for triumph. It could also represent the number zero due to lack of fingers.

Approaching Fist

The emoji could be used to depict both – a flying punch and a bro-fist – depending on who you’re speaking with.

Fists Facing Left and Right

These emoji can be best used together to represent fist bumps or to show resistance or agitation towards an object with the help of other emoji.

Raised Backhand

This emoji can be used along the normal raised hand to depict a successful high five.

Waving Hand

The gesture can be used as a symbol for a pleasant meeting and can convey both “hello” and “goodbye” depending on the conversation.

Love-You

Often confused as a pop and rock gesture by normies, the symbol actually derived from American sign language and implies “I Love You” and you ought to spread love using this emoji.

Writing Hand

The gesture could be used to tell someone that you’re paying attention or taking down the points, but could be used to depict a promise of writing back.

Applause

The pair of hands clapping is the standard gesture for showing appreciation after a grand act, but it can also be used as “slow clap” to signify sarcasm and loathing.

Open Hands

This gesture is seen as a symbol of honesty and openness and can also be used to depict a call for a hug or jazz hands which represent the completion of a stage act.

Raised Hands

Hands raised in the air are used for hailing a great performance, appreciating a heroic feat, or even celebrating an achievement.

Palms held Up

Palms facing upwards are often used as a gesture while praying in some culture but the emoji can also be used to portray a book. Alternatively, you can use it to blame the faulty lines in your palms if that helps.

Folded Hands

Folded hands are used for praising and showing gratitude but, in eastern cultures, the gesture is most commonly used for greeting others. It can also be used to display passivity while offering prayers.

Handshake

Common as the gesture for agreement and friendship, the emoji is equally valid when being used for greeting as well as cordial relations between allies.

Leg

While there are so many hands emojis out there. There are only two emojis for legs. The first one shown above shows the entire leg.

Foot

This emoji depicts the foot of a man and woman and is usually used when denoting a kick or end of conversation.

Footprints

While there are technically only two foot emojis, there is a third one which showcases footprints.

Phases of Moon

The emojis shown below showcase different phases our moon go through in a month:

Full Moon

A full moon is when we can see the entire lit portion of the Moon meaning we can see the moon in a circular shape.

First Quarter Moon

The first quarter moon also known as a half moon is when half of the lit portion of the Moon is visible after the waxing crescent phase

Last Quarter Moon The last quarter moon is when half of the lit portion of the Moon is visible after the waning gibbous phase.

Waning Crescent Moon

A waning crescent moon is when the Moon looks like the crescent and the crescent decreases in size from one day to the next.

Waning Gibbous Moon

A waning gibbous moon occurs when more than half of the lit portion of the Moon can be seen and the shape decreases in size from one day to the next.

Waxing Crescent Moon

A waxing crescent moon is when the Moon looks like crescent and the crescent increases in size from one day to the next

Waxing Gibbous Moon

A waxing gibbous moon occurs when more than half of the lit portion of the Moon can be seen and the shape increases in size from one day to the next.

New moon

A new moon is when the Moon cannot be seen because we are looking at the unlit half of the Moon

Crescent Moon

The emoji depicts how a crescent moon looks between Full Moon and New Moon period.

The Astrological Sign Emojis

Not many people know this but the emojis also bring all the astronomical Zodiac signs. So, if you ever want to use them, here they are in order:

Aries

This is the Aries zodiac sign emoji and it represents a Ram.

Taurus

This is the Taurus zodiac sign emoji and it represents a Bull.

Gemini

This is the Gemini zodiac sign emoji and it represents Twins.

Cancer

This is the Cancer zodiac sign emoji and it represents a Crab.

Leo

This is the Leo zodiac sign emoji and it represents a Lion.

Virgo

This is the Virgo zodiac sign emoji and it represents a Maiden.

Libra

This is the Libra zodiac sign emoji and it represents weighing scales.

Scorpio

This is the Scorpio zodiac sign emoji and it represents a scorpion.

Sagittarius

This is the Sagittarius zodiac sign emoji and it represents an Archer.

Capricorn

This is the Capricorn zodiac sign emoji and it represents a Goat.

Aquarius

This is the Aquarius zodiac sign emoji and it represents a water-bearer.

Pieces

This is the Pisces zodiac sign emoji and it represents a Fish.

Ophiuchus

Ophiuchus is used by some as a 13th sign in the Zodiac. The symbol for ophiuchus represents a Serpent Bearer.

Meanings of Religious Symbols

Yin Yang

The symbol represents Yin and Yang, a part of the Chinese philosophy which describes how seemingly opposite or contrary forces may actually be complimentary and interconnected. In the most basic sense, it basically means the two sides of energy such as light and dark, fire and water, etc.

Dotted Six-Pointed Star

While there’s a dot in the middle, the symbol represents the Star of David which is symbol used my people who follow Judaism as their religion.

Wheel of Dharma

The wheel of dharma is a concept of Buddhism and represents Gautam Buddha’s journey to the path of enlightenment. It is also a symbol for the teachings of Gautam Buddha. Although the origins of “Wheel of Dharma” can be traced back to the Vedic ages, it is mostly associated with Buddhism.

Star and Crescent

The Star and Crescent is a popular symbol used by many empires throughout the history. In fact, it is still used today by many Islamic countries on their flags. The symbol was made popular by the great Ottoman empire.

Place of Worship

The symbol represents all the places of worship including churches, mosques, temples, and synagogues.

Peace Symbol

As the name suggests, the symbol represents peace. It was designed in 1958 by British artist Gerald Holtom for the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND).

Orthodox Cross

The Orthodox Cross is a variation of the christian cross is a variation of the Christian cross known from the 6th century in the Byzantine Empire.

Om

Om is a symbol of Hinduism and is very sacred. The symbol denotes the sound that is chanted either independently or before a mantra in Hinduism.

Menorah

The symbol represents seven-lamp (six branches) ancient Hebrew lamp stand made of pure gold.

Latin Cross

A latin cross is normally used as a religious symbol for Christianity.

Star of David

The symbol represents the Star of David which is symbol used my people who follow Judaism as their religion.

Animals

Here are all the main animal, bird and insect emojis you can use today:

Flamingo

A flamingo, a waterbird with pink feathers and long neck and legs.

Orangutan

Species of great apes which are native to Indonesia and Malaysia.

Sloth

Sloths are arboreal mammals (mammals who live in trees) noted for their slow movement. The spend most of their lives hanging upside down in the trees of the tropical rain forests of South America and Central America. They own descend for emptying their bowels.

Otter

Otters are semi-aquatic mammals who live on diet based on on fish and invertebrates.

Skunk

Skunks are North and South American mammals and a member of weasels family. They are known for their fowl smell which them emit whenever they sense danger.

The Three Monkeys

1 of 3

These are the three monkeys which depict see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, and speak-no-evil.

Dove

The dove and olive branch is one of the most ancient symbols of peace. Use it when you are making peace with someone.

Ram

The male sheep is called Ram.

Ewe

The female sheep is called Ewe.

Boar

This is a boar emoji.

Leopard

This is a leopard emoji.

Squid

This is a squid emoji.

Hedgehog

This is a hedgehog emoji.

Badger

This is a badger emoji.

Kangaroo

This is a kangaroo emoji.

Llama

This is a llama emoji.

Two-Hump Camel

This is an emoji of two-hump camel.

Single-Hump Camel

This is a single-hump camel emoji.

Tiger

This is a tiger emoji.

Poodle

This is a poodle emoji.

Lady Beetle

This is a lady beetle emoji.

Water Buffalo

This is a water buffalo emoji.

Turkey

This is a turkey emoji.

Goat

This is a goat emoji.

Owl

This is an owl emoji.

Normal Whale

This is a normal whale emoji.

Whale Spouting Water

This emoji is of a whale spouting water.

Turtle

This is a turtle emoji.

Swan

This is a swan emoji.

Eagle

This is an eagle emoji.

T-Rex

This is a T-Rex emoji.

Zebra

This is a zebra emoji.

Scorpion

This is a scorpion emoji.

Shark

This is a shark emoji.

Rhinoceros

This is a rhinoceros emoji.

Sauropod

This is a sauropod emoji.

Parrot

This is a parrot emoji.

Raccoon

This is a raccoon emoji.

Lobster

This is a lobster emoji.

Mosquito

This is a mosquito emoji.

Lizard

This is a lizard emoji.

Gorilla

This is a gorilla emoji.

Hippopotamus

This is a hippopotamus emoji.

Giraffe

This is a giraffe emoji.

Cricket

This is a cricket emoji.

Duck



This is a duck emoji.

Crab

This is a crab emoji.

Butterfly

This is a butterfly emoji.

Bat

This is a bat emoji.

Miscellaneous 2019 Emojis

Beverage Box

The emoji is used to denote basic box beverages.

Maté

Mate is a caffeinated beverage popular in many South American countries. This drink is commonly referred to as yerba mate in English.

Ice Cube

The emoji for an ice cube.

Oyster

Emoji of an oyster with a pearl in the middle.

Butter

An emoji for butter.

Falafel

Falafel (or felafel) is a deep-fried ball, or a flat or doughnut-shaped patty, made from ground chickpeas, fava beans, or both.

Hindu Temple

A place of worship for Hindu people.

Auto-Rickshaw

A popular form of road transport in India. Use mostly in intra-city travels.

Parachute

A cloth canopy which fills with air and allows a person or heavy object attached to it to descend slowly when dropped from an aircraft.

Safety Vest

A brightly colored vest generally worn on construction sites or areas requiring high visibility.

Sari

A garment popular in Indian culture. It’s wore mostly by married woman.

Banjo

A banjo is stringed music instrument from the guitar family which is mostly used in folk songs.

Diya Lamp

Diya Lamp is an oil lamp used mostly in Indian subcontinent. It’s made of cooked clay with a simple cotton wick.

Drop of Blood

Flags of Countries, Territories, Islands, and More

Zimbabwe Vietnam Venezuela Vatican City Vanuatu U.S. Virgin Islands Switzerland St. Vincent & Grenadines

Saint Barthélemy

South Africa Serbia Rwanda Russia Romania Qatar Jordan Jersey Japan Jamaica Czechia Cyprus

Curaçao Cuba Costa Rica Cook Islands Kinshasa Brazzaville Colombia Cocos (Keeling) Islands Clipperton Island Christmas Island China Chile Central African Republic

Caribbean Netherlands Cape Verde Canada Cameroon Côte d’Ivoire Burundi Burkina Faso Bulgaria Brunei British Virgin Islands Brazil Bouvet Island Botswana Bosnia and Herzegovina Bolivia Bhutan Bermuda Benin Belize

Belgium Belarus Barbados Bangladesh

Bahrain Bahamas Zambia Black Flag

The flag symbol which you can use to protest against anything that you don’t stand for.

Rainbow Flag

The rainbow flag now represents the LGBTQ community.

Yemen Western Sahara Wallis & Futuna Wales Uzbekistan

Uruguay United States United Nations United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Ukraine Uganda Tuvalu

Turks & Caicos Islands



Turkmenistan Turkey Tunisia Tristan Da Cunha Trinidad & Tobago Tonga Tokelau Togo Timor-Leste Thailand Tanzania Tajikistan Taiwan Syria Sweden Swaziland Svalbard & Jan Mayen Suriname Sudan St. Pierre & Miquelon St. Martin St. Lucia St. Kitts & Nevis St. Helena Sri Lanka

Spain South Sudan South Korea South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands Somalia Solomon Islands Slovenia Slovakia Sint Maarten Singapore Sierra Leone Seychelles Senegal Scotland Saudi Arabia San Marino Samoa São Tomé and Príncipe Puerto Rico Portugal Poland Pitcairn Islands Philippines Peru Paraguay Papua New Guinea Panama Palestinian Territories Palau Pakistan Oman Norway Northern Mariana Islands North Korea Norfolk Island Niue Nigeria Niger Nicaragua New Zealand New Caledonia Netherlands Nepal Nauru Namibia Myanmar (Burma) Mozambique Morocco Montserrat Montenegro Mongolia Monaco Moldova Micronesia Mexico Mayotte Mauritius Mauritania Mauritania Marshall Islands Malta Mali Maldives Malaysia Malawi Madagascar Macedonia Macau Sar China Luxembourg Lithuania Liechtenstein Libya Liberia Lesotho Lebanon Latvia Laos Kyrgyzstan Kuwait Kosovo Kiribati Kenya Kazakhstan Italy Israel Isle of Man Ireland Iraq Iran Indonesia India Iceland Hungary Hong Kong SAR China Honduras Heard & McDonald Islands Haiti Guyana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guernsey Guatemala Guam Guadeloupe Grenada Greenland Greece Gibraltar Ghana Germany Georgia Gambia Gabon French Southern Territories French Polynesia French Guiana France Finland Fiji Faroe Islands Falkland Islands European Union Ethiopia Estonia Eritrea Equatorial Guinea England El Salvador Egypt Ecuador Dominican Republic Dominica Djibouti Diego Garcia Denmark Croatia Comoros Chad Ceuta & Melilla Cayman Islands Canary Islands Cambodia Azerbaijan Austria Australia Ascension Island Aruba Armenia Argentina Antigua & Barbuda Antarctica Anguilla Angola Andorra American Samoa Algeria Albania Afghanistan

SEE ALSO: 15 Cool Instagram Tips and Tricks You Should Try

Learned all The Emoji Meanings?

I have tried to explain all the important emoji meanings that you need to know to converse on a day to day basis. The emojis you will be. using the most will generally be the face and smiley emojis and hence I have explained them in greater detail than other emojis on this list. Still, there are more and more emojis being added everyday and if some of them confuse you, drop them down in the comments section below and we will be happy to explain them to you.

I love using emojis as they allow me to type faster while also allowing me to express myself in a better way. If you want something different, you can try Animojis or AR Emojis which map your expressions to a live emojis thus allowing you to create a more natural expression. Nearly all the Android manufacturers including Google, Samsung, Huawei and more are including it and you should not have any problem in finding this feature on your phone. Plus, if you want, you can also create custom emojis to share with your friends and family.

But that’s just me, let us know your thoughts on emojis. Do you hate them or love them? Drop your thoughts about emojis and their meanings in the comments section below.