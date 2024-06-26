ChatGPT’s New Voice Mode Rollout Is Delayed, Confirms OpenAI

Last month in May, OpenAI introduced the GPT-4o model and demoed an impressive Voice Mode that lets users engage in a human-like conversation with ChatGPT. OpenAI had hoped that by the end of June, it would start rolling out the new Voice Mode with a select group of ChatGPT Plus users. However, now OpenAI says that it needs “one more month to reach our bar to launch“.

The hot AI startup says that it’s improving the GPT-4o model for voice conversations and enhancing the “ability to detect and refuse certain content“. Not only that but for reduced latency and real-time responses, OpenAI is also working on the infrastructure to scale the Voice Mode feature for millions of users. We're sharing an update on the advanced Voice Mode we demoed during our Spring Update, which we remain very excited about:



We had planned to start rolling this out in alpha to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users in late June, but need one more month to reach our bar to launch.…— OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 25, 2024

OpenAI further says that a month later, it would start deployment iteratively starting in alpha preview with a small group of users. After that, by the end of this year, all ChatGPT Plus users will get access to the new Voice Mode on ChatGPT. OpenAI is refusing to give an exact timeline as the rollout depends on how well the product is received by users.

Next, OpenAI is also preparing to roll out features like video and screen sharing that OpenAI demoed during the event. In case you are unaware, Scarlett Johansson revealed that Sam Altman, the OpenAI CEO, was in contact with the actress, pushing to lend her voice for the new Voice Mode on ChatGPT.

After Johansson refused, OpenAI went on to create a ‘Sky’ voice that sounded eerily similar to Johansson’s character in the movie ‘Her’. Upon the allegation by the actress, OpenAI has removed the ‘Sky’ voice from ChatGPT. Now, let’s see what new voices are available when the advanced Voice Mode finally arrives.