Mass Effect Fans Aren’t Giving Up as Save the Series Petition Hits 200,000 Signatures

EA’s decision to shut down BioWare on October 21, 2026, also brought an end to the studio’s next Mass Effect game. However, fans of the series are not ready to see it end like this. Players have rallied behind a “Save Mass Effect” petition, which is urging EA to give the series another chance. The campaign has now surpassed 200,000 signatures, with fans calling for a way to keep the franchise alive.

Save Mass Effect Petition Surpasses 200K Signatures in Days Following BioWare Closure

The #SaveMassEffect petition was started on October 21, the same day BioWare announced its closure. Since then, it has quickly gained traction among fans, crossing the 200,000 mark within a few days. This milestone highlights how much the franchise means to its community.

Credit: Change.org

The petition doesn’t ask EA to reverse its decision to close BioWare. Instead, it wants the publisher to either fund another Mass Effect game. Moreover, EA also intends to sell the franchise’s IP to another studio that is willing to develop new games in the universe.

The campaign has also received support from the voice actor behind Commander Shepard. Jennifer Hale and Mark Meer, who voiced the female and male versions of the protagonist, respectively, have shown support for efforts to save the franchise on X. Their support adds to the growing push from fans who want EA to give the series another chance.

BioWare had faced commercial challenges in recent years, particularly with Anthem, and more recently, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which also fell short of EA’s sales expectations, thus leading the studio to shut down.

The news became even more disappointing after a trailer for the canceled project, reportedly titled Mass Effect Universe, leaked online on Reddit last week. The footage showed players a short but exciting glimpse into what the game could have been. This included the return of Liara T’Soni and various scenes that suggested a cinematic, spy-thriller direction.

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier confirmed (on BlueSky) that the leaked trailer was indeed authentic. However, the scenes reportedly used pre-production assets and should not be taken as a representation of a finished product. Even then, it gave players another reason to ask a simple question: why abandon the project?

For now, there is no announcement or plans from EA to revive the canceled project or even hand the franchise to another developer. In the meantime, the petition continues to give fans a way to make their wishes known, but whether it will influence EA’s decision remains to be seen.

Would you like to see Mass Effect get revived? Let us know in the comments below.