EA CEO Bags $38 Million Pay Months After Battlefield Dev Layoffs Hit Studio

Electronic Arts is once again at the center of a heated debate after the new financial filings revealed that EA CEO Andrew Wilson received nearly $38.65 million in total compensation for the fiscal year 2026.

This disclosure came just months after the publisher laid off developers across multiple Battlefield studios, even when the franchise delivered one of the biggest launches in decades with Battlefield 6. This timing of this report is what reignited criticism across the gaming community.

The newly released EA SEC filing report ‘10-K/A‘ shows that the EA CEO getting a pay of $38 million isn’t any exaggeration. Andrew Wilson’s total compensation for the fiscal year 2026 reached $38,649,984. It represents an increase of roughly $8 million compared to the previous fiscal year.

Image Credit: Electronic Arts Annual Report

The package consisted of a $1.3 million base salary, $28.48 million in stock awards, a $6.5 million annual performance bonus, and roughly $2.36 million in additional compensation.

The report states his target bonus was $3,250,000 (250% of salary). But with a company bonus pool funding of 107.3% and an Individual Performance Modifier of 186%, the actual payout came to $6,500,000. Whereas the additional compensation of roughly $2 million included the personal security benefits, corporate aircraft, tax reimbursements, and in-kind gifts from EA.

In March 2026, Electronic Arts confirmed layoffs affecting multiple Battlefield support studios, including teams working under DICE, Criterion, Ripple Effect, and Motive. Such an event has become a massive talking point surrounding the compensation report.

Battlefield 6 has sold over 10 million copies in just a month after launch. And the game’s performance has clearly played a massive role in such extensive payouts. Among the company’s business objectives, Battlefield was clearly highlighted for “meeting all milestones for a high-quality launch.”

The scorecard also included EA Sports FC, Apex Legends, The Sims, and Skate, which performed equally well. These combined achievements funded the executive bonus pool of 110% of the target.

Perhaps the most striking number in the official filing report isn’t Wilson’s compensation itself but the comparison to EA’s workforce. EA reports that its median employee earned $121,612 during fiscal year 2026. This puts EA’s CEO pay ratio at roughly 305:1.

Those figures have naturally renewed the discussion around compensation across the gaming industry. Although the decisions are often made independently, the overlap between the layoffs and executive rewards continues to shape the public perception when the financial reports go public.