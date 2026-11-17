The Game Awards 2026 nominees list, as announced on November 17, 2026, has finally revealed the actor for Lucia Caminos in GTA 6, and to no one’s surprise, it’s Manni L. Perez, whom fans have been theorizing as the second playable protagonist over the past few years. This comes two days before GTA 6’s release on November 19.

Manni L. Perez has been nominated for Best Performance for her role as Lucia Caminos in GTA 6 at The Game Awards 2026, joining Patrick Gibson in 007 First Light, Angela Sant’Albano in Resident Evil Requiem, Rahul Kohli in Saros, and Liam McIntyre in Marvel’s Wolverine.

Image Credit: The Game Awards

However, with how good Rockstar’s protagonists are when it comes to acting and mo-cap, it was inevitable that either Jason or Lucia’s actor would score a nomination. But it’s still a hilarious way to find out who actually voices one of the main characters in GTA 6.

Fans have been awfully suspicious of Perez playing Lucia in GTA 6 ever since the game’s first trailer debuted in 2023. However, with The Game Awards 2026 nominees list, it’s now finally confirmed, even though the confirmation didn’t come from Rockstar itself.

This might also be the first time an actor has been nominated for Best Performance at The Game Awards before the game is even released. So, with this confirmed, players can expect Dylan Rourke as Jason Duval in GTA 6’s voice cast, but that’s not officially confirmed yet, since he’s not nominated for an award at the upcoming event.

Alongside, Manni L. Perez’s nomination as Lucia in GTA 6, the game itself is also nominated for Game of the Year 2026, so the award show is going to be eventful, to say the least. That said, The Game Awards 2026 will stream live on December 10, 2026.

We’re only a day away from hearing Manni L. Perez’s complete performance as Lucia in GTA 6 when it launches on November 19. That said, what do you think about her nomination before the game’s release? Tell us in the comments section below.