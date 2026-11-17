The Netherlands has the highest GTA 6 search interest worldwide, recording 2,045 average monthly searches per 100,000 people, according to a new Action Network study. France and Finland rank second and third, while Georgia leads the US state rankings.

The study analyzed Google searches across 150 countries and all 50 US states using four GTA 6-related keywords over the past 12 months.

Countries with the Highest GTA 6 Search Interest

As per the data, the United States recorded the highest total search volume at 3,066,500 average monthly searches, but ranked 22nd after adjusting for population. Here are the top fifty countries overall with the most GTA 6 obsession, based on monthly searches per 100k people:

Rank Country Total Monthly Searches Population Monthly Searches per 100K 1 Netherlands 369,900 18,087,630 2,045 2 France 1,095,400 68,720,340 1,594 3 Finland 85,490 5,646,440 1,514 4 Switzerland 135,490 9,092,440 1,490 5 Belgium 177,080 11,941,780 1,483 6 United Kingdom 1,021,100 69,487,000 1,469 7 Poland 523,400 36,435,860 1,436 8 Germany 1,157,400 83,491,250 1,386 9 Sweden 146,000 10,596,620 1,378 10 Ireland 74,700 5,484,370 1,362 11 Hungary 115,580 9,514,250 1,215 12 Austria 110,680 9,208,160 1,202 13 Czech Republic 129,080 10,886,880 1,186 14 Spain 575,400 49,355,140 1,166 15 New Zealand 61,300 5,324,700 1,151 16 Australia 305,400 27,614,410 1,106 17 Denmark 66,290 6,009,170 1,103 18 Canada 457,100 41,651,650 1,097 19 Norway 61,020 5,610,870 1,088 20 Estonia 14,040 1,366,470 1,027 21 Croatia 35,720 3,876,200 922 22 United States of America 3,066,500 341,784,860 897 23 Italy 518,400 58,915,660 880 24 Slovakia 47,290 5,413,810 874 25 Portugal 88,990 10,804,870 824 26 Lithuania 22,390 2,888,770 775 27 Latvia 14,070 1,847,790 761 28 Chile 140,920 19,859,920 710 29 Cyprus 9,270 1,370,750 676 30 Greece 65,420 10,413,960 628 31 Slovenia 13,240 2,130,990 621 32 Brazil 1,317,900 212,812,400 619 33 Uruguay 20,770 3,384,690 614 34 Romania 111,200 19,020,270 585 35 Argentina 257,000 45,851,380 561 36 Serbia 35,660 6,549,140 544 37 Turkey 428,600 85,878,560 499 38 Singapore 29,660 6,111,180 485 39 Bulgaria 29,290 6,433,300 455 40 Costa Rica 23,270 5,152,950 452 41 Mexico 577,600 131,946,900 438 42 Moldova 10,290 2,360,530 436 43 United Arab Emirates 49,690 11,513,150 432 44 Dominican Republic 44,610 11,520,490 387 45 Belarus 34,270 9,085,990 377 46 Bosnia and Herzegovina 11,490 3,140,090 366 47 Mauritius 4,410 1,243,740 355 48 Tunisia 43,390 12,348,570 351 49 El Salvador 21,670 6,365,500 340 50 Bahrain 5,400 1,600,370 337

If you are from the USA, California had the highest total search volume among US states, with 357,100 average monthly searches, but ranked 12th per capita. Action Network used Google Keyword Planner data for GTA VI, GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto VI, and Grand Theft Auto 6 to find the search interest.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Interestingly, despite the GTA 6 locations being based in Florida, it is not in the top five searches. Here are the top US states where the game is searched the most.

Rank State Searches per 100,000 people 1 Georgia 1,094 2 Illinois 1,031 3 Virginia 994 4 New York 979 5 Nevada 975

The study divided the combined average monthly searches by each location’s population and multiplied the result by 100,000. You can check the full ranking on the Action Network study page to learn about all 150 countries and US states that are at the top in GTA 6 search interest.

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