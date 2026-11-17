- The Netherlands has the highest GTA 6 search interest worldwide, based on searches per 100,000 people.
- The United States leads in total monthly search volume but ranks 22nd after adjusting for population.
- Georgia tops the US state rankings, followed by Illinois, Virginia, New York, and Nevada.
The Netherlands has the highest GTA 6 search interest worldwide, recording 2,045 average monthly searches per 100,000 people, according to a new Action Network study. France and Finland rank second and third, while Georgia leads the US state rankings.
The study analyzed Google searches across 150 countries and all 50 US states using four GTA 6-related keywords over the past 12 months.
Countries with the Highest GTA 6 Search Interest
As per the data, the United States recorded the highest total search volume at 3,066,500 average monthly searches, but ranked 22nd after adjusting for population. Here are the top fifty countries overall with the most GTA 6 obsession, based on monthly searches per 100k people:
|Rank
|Country
|Total Monthly Searches
|Population
|Monthly Searches per 100K
|1
|Netherlands
|369,900
|18,087,630
|2,045
|2
|France
|1,095,400
|68,720,340
|1,594
|3
|Finland
|85,490
|5,646,440
|1,514
|4
|Switzerland
|135,490
|9,092,440
|1,490
|5
|Belgium
|177,080
|11,941,780
|1,483
|6
|United Kingdom
|1,021,100
|69,487,000
|1,469
|7
|Poland
|523,400
|36,435,860
|1,436
|8
|Germany
|1,157,400
|83,491,250
|1,386
|9
|Sweden
|146,000
|10,596,620
|1,378
|10
|Ireland
|74,700
|5,484,370
|1,362
|11
|Hungary
|115,580
|9,514,250
|1,215
|12
|Austria
|110,680
|9,208,160
|1,202
|13
|Czech Republic
|129,080
|10,886,880
|1,186
|14
|Spain
|575,400
|49,355,140
|1,166
|15
|New Zealand
|61,300
|5,324,700
|1,151
|16
|Australia
|305,400
|27,614,410
|1,106
|17
|Denmark
|66,290
|6,009,170
|1,103
|18
|Canada
|457,100
|41,651,650
|1,097
|19
|Norway
|61,020
|5,610,870
|1,088
|20
|Estonia
|14,040
|1,366,470
|1,027
|21
|Croatia
|35,720
|3,876,200
|922
|22
|United States of America
|3,066,500
|341,784,860
|897
|23
|Italy
|518,400
|58,915,660
|880
|24
|Slovakia
|47,290
|5,413,810
|874
|25
|Portugal
|88,990
|10,804,870
|824
|26
|Lithuania
|22,390
|2,888,770
|775
|27
|Latvia
|14,070
|1,847,790
|761
|28
|Chile
|140,920
|19,859,920
|710
|29
|Cyprus
|9,270
|1,370,750
|676
|30
|Greece
|65,420
|10,413,960
|628
|31
|Slovenia
|13,240
|2,130,990
|621
|32
|Brazil
|1,317,900
|212,812,400
|619
|33
|Uruguay
|20,770
|3,384,690
|614
|34
|Romania
|111,200
|19,020,270
|585
|35
|Argentina
|257,000
|45,851,380
|561
|36
|Serbia
|35,660
|6,549,140
|544
|37
|Turkey
|428,600
|85,878,560
|499
|38
|Singapore
|29,660
|6,111,180
|485
|39
|Bulgaria
|29,290
|6,433,300
|455
|40
|Costa Rica
|23,270
|5,152,950
|452
|41
|Mexico
|577,600
|131,946,900
|438
|42
|Moldova
|10,290
|2,360,530
|436
|43
|United Arab Emirates
|49,690
|11,513,150
|432
|44
|Dominican Republic
|44,610
|11,520,490
|387
|45
|Belarus
|34,270
|9,085,990
|377
|46
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|11,490
|3,140,090
|366
|47
|Mauritius
|4,410
|1,243,740
|355
|48
|Tunisia
|43,390
|12,348,570
|351
|49
|El Salvador
|21,670
|6,365,500
|340
|50
|Bahrain
|5,400
|1,600,370
|337
If you are from the USA, California had the highest total search volume among US states, with 357,100 average monthly searches, but ranked 12th per capita. Action Network used Google Keyword Planner data for GTA VI, GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto VI, and Grand Theft Auto 6 to find the search interest.
Interestingly, despite the GTA 6 locations being based in Florida, it is not in the top five searches. Here are the top US states where the game is searched the most.
|Rank
|State
|Searches per 100,000 people
|1
|Georgia
|1,094
|2
|Illinois
|1,031
|3
|Virginia
|994
|4
|New York
|979
|5
|Nevada
|975
The study divided the combined average monthly searches by each location’s population and multiplied the result by 100,000. You can check the full ranking on the Action Network study page to learn about all 150 countries and US states that are at the top in GTA 6 search interest.
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