Home > News > EA May Sell Mass Effect and Dragon Age IPs, but a Former BioWare Boss Has One Big Concern

EA May Sell Mass Effect and Dragon Age IPs, but a Former BioWare Boss Has One Big Concern

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Commander Shepard from the Mass Effect series and Rook from Dragon Age: Veilguard posing on the EA logo.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Former BioWare exec Mark Darrah says EA could sell off Mass Effect and Dragon Age IPs after the studio's closure.
  • However, he believes EA could also forget that these IPs exist and "bury them in the vault."
  • Darrah says it will be a while before EA potentially sells these legendary IPs, as the company is currently in "cost control mode."
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

EA is home to some of gaming’s biggest RPG franchises, including Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. So, with EA shutting down BioWare and cancelling the next Mass Effect, fans are understandably wondering what happens to these iconic IPs. Former BioWare executive Mark Darrah, however, has offered a possible way forward with one big concern.

In his latest YouTube video on Mark Darrah on Games, he suggests EA could sell off Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and other IPs affected by BioWare’s closure. “Remember BioWare is 100% owned by EA. EA owns all the IPs; they own Dragon Age, they own Mass Effect, they own Jade Empire. That doesn’t change the situation, really, at all,” said Darrah.

Now there’s nobody working on a game, or games, within the organization, and chances are there never will be, which might make them more likely to sell off those IPs.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Cover Art
Image Credit: BioWare

However, Darrah thinks EA may forget these legendary IPs exist, and instead of selling Mass Effect or Dragon Age, the company would “bury them in the vault.”

“I think we still are gonna have to wait a little bit before we see if EA has any interest in selling off some of its dormant IPs. Right now, they seem in cost control mode. They might start in a revenue-generation mode where selling IPs might be more desirable,” concluded Darrah.

EA is indeed in cost-control mode as it focuses on multiple launches, including Motive Studio’s Marvel’s Iron Man and Star Wars Jedi 3, reportedly targeting a 2027 release with Respawn leading development. Reports also suggest EA is working on Star Wars Battlefront 3 with DICE and Respawn, so “cost control mode” is right.

BioWare’s last Mass Effect game, Mass Effect: Andromeda, launched in 2017, while Dragon Age: The Veilguard followed in 2024. Both received mixed reactions from fans and critics, but that hardly justifies BioWare’s unfortunate closure.

That said, do you think EA will sell off the Mass Effect and Dragon Age IPs in the future? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Capcom Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting Over 11.7 Million Users Worldwide
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 22, 2026
Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Wants to Release Physical Games ‘For as Long as Possible’
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 19, 2026
Stranger Than Heaven Act 1 Story Trailer Revealed Ahead of 2027 Release
Ajith Kumar Oct 16, 2026
No Man’s Sky Is Coming to iPhone and iPad with Full 10 Years of Content
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 12, 2026

#Tags
Misc
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Dispatch Mobile Announced with First Four Episodes Free, Coming December 9
    Dispatch Mobile Announced with First Four Episodes Free, Coming December 9
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Patch Notes
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Patch Notes
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    Fortnite Lil Uzi Vert Collab Announced with Yet Another Chapter 7 Mini Season Teaser
    Fortnite Lil Uzi Vert Collab Announced with Yet Another Chapter 7 Mini Season Teaser
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Minecraft Dungeons 2 Update 1.1.3.0 Fixes Game-Breaking Quest Bugs and Co-Op Parties
    Minecraft Dungeons 2 Update 1.1.3.0 Fixes Game-Breaking Quest Bugs and Co-Op Parties
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Capcom Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting Over 11.7 Million Users Worldwide
    Capcom Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting Over 11.7 Million Users Worldwide
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Marketing Brings IRL Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell Joints to Miami, Fans Thrilled
    GTA 6 Marketing Brings IRL Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell Joints to Miami, Fans Thrilled
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Fortnite Returns to iOS in Australia as Epic Games Scores Major Court Victory
    Fortnite Returns to iOS in Australia as Epic Games Scores Major Court Victory
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins