Just five days after resigning as Nvidia’s president and CEO, Jensen Huang has broken his silence. In a statement shared on November 17, 2026, Huang acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and expressed his willingness to return as CEO of the company he co-founded.

In a lengthy statement on his official X account, Huang thanked friends, industry colleagues, and supporters for standing by him following his resignation. He also admitted that he had failed to meet Nvidia’s standards and created problems for the company’s board.

Huang took full responsibility for his actions and promised to cooperate with the ongoing independent investigation. He also addressed the growing calls for his return, claiming that Nvidia employees, investors, business partners, and customers have reached out to him since his departure.

Image credit: X / Jensen Huang

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang wrote.

However, a return might not be possible anytime soon. Jensen Huang resigned on November 12, ending his 33-year run as Nvidia’s CEO. His departure followed controversy surrounding reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a businesswoman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

The allegations also raised national security concerns, prompting Nvidia’s board to launch an independent investigation. For now, Nvidia’s CFO, Colette Kress, continues to serve as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor. Harvey C. Jones has also taken over as board chair following Huang’s departure.

With Nvidia launching its new RTX Spark laptops and increasing scrutiny over US-China technology restrictions, Huang’s willingness to return adds another twist to the company’s leadership crisis. However, the company’s board, which has yet to publicly indicate any plans to bring him back, holds the final decision.