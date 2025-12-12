Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Announced with Return of Casey Hudson at the Helm

The leaks were spot on, a brand-new Star Wars game has officially been revealed at the Game Awards show floor, and it’s named Star Wars: Fate The Old Republic. Its mysterious trailer kicked off TGA 2025 in style and confirmed some interesting details about the in-development project.

New Star Wars Game Brings Back Old Republic Era

Just as the name suggests, the new Star Wars is set in the Old Republic era, meaning it traces back thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga. It’s a time period that Star Wars games have explored before, including KOTR (where that’s remake?). Developed by Arcanaut Studios in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is a new single-player narrative-driven action RPG and spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Led by Casey Hudson, Game Director of the original Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, the team of veteran game developers and storytellers at Arcanaut Studios is crafting an epic interactive adventure across a galaxy on the brink of rebirth, where every decision shapes your path towards light or darkness.

No release date or window for this one year, and given the recent track record of Star Wars, I wouldn’t expect this one to be coming out anytime soon. With that said, what did you make of the announcement? Let us know in the comments.