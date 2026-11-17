Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated GTA 6 has emerged as the most-nominated game at The Game Awards 2026. It secured eight nominations, including the prestigious Game of the Year award. The nominations were announced on November 17, 2026, just two days before the game’s official launch on November 19, making the achievement even more remarkable.

According to the official Game Awards 2026 nominees list, GTA 6 has been nominated in the following eight categories:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score & Music

Best Audio Design

Best Action/Adventure Game

Best Performance – Manni L. Perez (Lucia)

One of the standout nominations is for Manni L. Perez, who portrays Lucia in GTA 6, one of the two main protagonists alongside Jason Duval. Her nomination for Best Performance comes before the game has even reached players.

Image Credit: The Game Awards

The Game of the Year nomination is another major milestone for Rockstar, as GTA 6 competes for one of gaming’s biggest honors. The game takes players back to Vice City and introduces a new story centered around Jason and Lucia in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

Meanwhile, the Best Score & Music nomination highlights another important part of GTA 6. Music has always been a major element of the series, and Rockstar has been building excitement around the game’s soundtrack, including upcoming GTA 6 album listening parties.

The Game Awards 2026 will take place on December 10 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where the winners across all categories will be announced. Fans can cast their votes for their favorite nominees through the official The Game Awards website.

Rockstar Games now has a chance to add several major awards to GTA 6’s growing list of achievements. Whether the highly anticipated title can turn its nominations into wins remains to be seen when The Game Awards 2026 takes place next month.