Star Wars Battlefront 3 Could Finally Be Happening as EA Unites DICE and Respawn

It’s been an incredible year for Star Wars fans in gaming, with both Star Wars Zero Company and Star Wars: Galactic Racer delivering great experiences in a galaxy far, far away. Now, fans might have another reason to celebrate, as reports suggest that EA is actively developing Star Wars: Battlefront 3 with DICE and Respawn Entertainment.

When talking about the success of Battlefield 6 in EA’s new memo, the company shared an update on DICE and Respawn’s secret project, stating, “We’ll be bringing together our Respawn and DICE studios to collaborate on a future project that will help us achieve that ambition. We can’t wait to share more when the time comes.”

EA hasn’t officially confirmed in the memo that the unannounced project is Star Wars: Battlefront 3, but Variety reports that multiple sources have confirmed DICE and Respawn are working on the Star Wars shooter for Lucasfilm.

Image Credit: EA

EA has also shared exciting news about its action-adventure lineup, reaffirming its commitment to delivering “two huge launches”: Marvel’s Iron Man, developed by Motive Studio, and the next Star Wars Jedi game, which Respawn Entertainment is developing.

In September 2026, reports suggested that Star Wars Jedi 3 could launch in 2027, with marketing expected to kick off by the end of this year. Once Respawn wraps up the trilogy, you can expect the studio to shift its focus to the unannounced Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

EA DICE launched Star Wars Battlefront 2, one of the best Star Wars games of all time, in 2017, which received its final major update in 2020. With Star Wars: Battlefront 3 reportedly in development, the studio could bring the series up to date with content inspired by newer Star Wars releases, including Andor and The Mandalorian & Grogu, and more with Respawn.

Despite this exciting news, EA’s latest memo also brings the unfortunate news of BioWare’s closure, the legendary studio behind the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series. That said, do you think the secret project is Star Wars: Battlefront 3? Tell us in the comments section below.