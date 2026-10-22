Home > News > Star Wars Battlefront 3 Could Finally Be Happening as EA Unites DICE and Respawn

Star Wars Battlefront 3 Could Finally Be Happening as EA Unites DICE and Respawn

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Star Wars: Battlefront 2 official image with the Battlefront 3 logo.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • EA is reportedly developing Star Wars: Battlefront 3 with veteran Star Wars studios DICE and Respawn.
  • In its latest memo, EA says DICE and Respawn are collaborating on an unannounced “future project.”
  • However, Variety has confirmed through multiple sources that the "future project" is Star Wars: Battlefront 3 at Lucasfilm.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

It’s been an incredible year for Star Wars fans in gaming, with both Star Wars Zero Company and Star Wars: Galactic Racer delivering great experiences in a galaxy far, far away. Now, fans might have another reason to celebrate, as reports suggest that EA is actively developing Star Wars: Battlefront 3 with DICE and Respawn Entertainment.

When talking about the success of Battlefield 6 in EA’s new memo, the company shared an update on DICE and Respawn’s secret project, stating, “We’ll be bringing together our Respawn and DICE studios to collaborate on a future project that will help us achieve that ambition. We can’t wait to share more when the time comes.”

EA hasn’t officially confirmed in the memo that the unannounced project is Star Wars: Battlefront 3, but Variety reports that multiple sources have confirmed DICE and Respawn are working on the Star Wars shooter for Lucasfilm.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 official image with the Stormtrooper groups.
Image Credit: EA

EA has also shared exciting news about its action-adventure lineup, reaffirming its commitment to delivering “two huge launches”: Marvel’s Iron Man, developed by Motive Studio, and the next Star Wars Jedi game, which Respawn Entertainment is developing.

In September 2026, reports suggested that Star Wars Jedi 3 could launch in 2027, with marketing expected to kick off by the end of this year. Once Respawn wraps up the trilogy, you can expect the studio to shift its focus to the unannounced Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

EA DICE launched Star Wars Battlefront 2, one of the best Star Wars games of all time, in 2017, which received its final major update in 2020. With Star Wars: Battlefront 3 reportedly in development, the studio could bring the series up to date with content inspired by newer Star Wars releases, including Andor and The Mandalorian & Grogu, and more with Respawn.

Despite this exciting news, EA’s latest memo also brings the unfortunate news of BioWare’s closure, the legendary studio behind the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series. That said, do you think the secret project is Star Wars: Battlefront 3? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Star Wars Jedi 3 Could Release in 2027, More News Coming Soon
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 30, 2026
Star Wars Zero Company: A Tactical Adventure From Respawn Announced
Bipradeep Biswas Apr 15, 2025
EA Confirms Star Wars Jedi ‘The Final Chapter’ is Being Developed by Respawn
Ishan Adhikary Sep 18, 2024
Original Star Wars Battlefront II Receives Update 12 Years After Launch
Nadeem Sarwar Jan 5, 2018
#Tags
Star Warsfeatured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Fortnite Returns to iOS in Australia as Epic Games Scores Major Court Victory
    Fortnite Returns to iOS in Australia as Epic Games Scores Major Court Victory
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    Xbox Reveals Prices for Cloud Gaming Packs as Game Pass Subscribers Face Monthly Limits
    Xbox Reveals Prices for Cloud Gaming Packs as Game Pass Subscribers Face Monthly Limits
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    EA Shuts Down BioWare, Pulls Plug on the next Mass Effect
    EA Shuts Down BioWare, Pulls Plug on the next Mass Effect
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Marvel Rivals October 22 Patch Notes: Avengers Endgame PvE Mode, New Skins, and More
    Marvel Rivals October 22 Patch Notes: Avengers Endgame PvE Mode, New Skins, and More
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5) Brings Mods and FOV Slider to Consoles with Dual-Wield Playstyle
    Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5) Brings Mods and FOV Slider to Consoles with Dual-Wield Playstyle
    Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
    Fortnite A$AP Rocky Collab Announced with New Skin and Chapter 7 Mini-Season Teasers
    Fortnite A$AP Rocky Collab Announced with New Skin and Chapter 7 Mini-Season Teasers
    Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
    Minecraft Dungeons 2 Domino's Collab Can Win You Free Costumes and Game Copies
    Minecraft Dungeons 2 Domino's Collab Can Win You Free Costumes and Game Copies
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas