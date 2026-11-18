Miami Heat players are receiving custom GTA 6-themed PS5 Pro consoles ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026, launch. The exclusive gift packages contain a specially designed console, two limited-edition DualSense controllers, and a copy of Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated GTA 6, all packed inside a custom suitcase.

The special packages were revealed on November 18 after Miami Heat Davion Mitchell shared a look at his custom PS5 Pro on Instagram Stories. Other players, including Nikola Jović, Myron Gardner, and Keshad Johnson, have also shared their gift packages on social media.

Image Credit: Davion Mitchell / Instagram

The custom PS5 Pro features a dark gray design with subtle palm tree patterns, a GTA VI logo, and neon-colored stripes running across the middle. The package also includes two matching DualSense controllers and a physical copy of GTA 6, all neatly arranged inside a specially designed suitcase.

Unlike a regular retail bundle, these consoles appear to have been created specifically for the Miami Heat collaboration. So, there is no announcement about a public release of this edition.

The special PS5 Pro packages are the latest addition to Rockstar Games’ collaboration with the Miami Heat. The NBA team is hosting a GTA 6-themed Vice City takeover during its November 18 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The event, called A Night in Vice City, will feature a specially designed basketball court, exclusive Vice City-inspired uniforms, themed merchandise, and other attractions celebrating the game’s release. The collaboration brings GTA 6’s fictional Vice City closer to its real-world inspiration, Miami.

Meanwhile, the two limited-edition GTA 6 DualSense controllers included in the gift packages were officially revealed by Sony earlier this year. Available in black and white designs, the controllers feature GTA 6 branding and are scheduled to launch alongside the game on November 19.

With just one day remaining until the game releases, you can check out our GTA 6 countdown timer to see exactly how much time is left before the game unlocks in your region.