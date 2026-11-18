- Miami Heat players are receiving custom GTA 6-themed PS5 Pro consoles ahead of launch.
- Each gift package includes two limited-edition DualSense controllers and a physical copy of GTA 6.
- The exclusive consoles arrive ahead of the Miami Heat's November 18 Vice City takeover event.
Miami Heat players are receiving custom GTA 6-themed PS5 Pro consoles ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026, launch. The exclusive gift packages contain a specially designed console, two limited-edition DualSense controllers, and a copy of Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated GTA 6, all packed inside a custom suitcase.
The special packages were revealed on November 18 after Miami Heat Davion Mitchell shared a look at his custom PS5 Pro on Instagram Stories. Other players, including Nikola Jović, Myron Gardner, and Keshad Johnson, have also shared their gift packages on social media.
The custom PS5 Pro features a dark gray design with subtle palm tree patterns, a GTA VI logo, and neon-colored stripes running across the middle. The package also includes two matching DualSense controllers and a physical copy of GTA 6, all neatly arranged inside a specially designed suitcase.
Unlike a regular retail bundle, these consoles appear to have been created specifically for the Miami Heat collaboration. So, there is no announcement about a public release of this edition.
The special PS5 Pro packages are the latest addition to Rockstar Games’ collaboration with the Miami Heat. The NBA team is hosting a GTA 6-themed Vice City takeover during its November 18 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
The event, called A Night in Vice City, will feature a specially designed basketball court, exclusive Vice City-inspired uniforms, themed merchandise, and other attractions celebrating the game’s release. The collaboration brings GTA 6’s fictional Vice City closer to its real-world inspiration, Miami.
Meanwhile, the two limited-edition GTA 6 DualSense controllers included in the gift packages were officially revealed by Sony earlier this year. Available in black and white designs, the controllers feature GTA 6 branding and are scheduled to launch alongside the game on November 19.
With just one day remaining until the game releases, you can check out our GTA 6 countdown timer to see exactly how much time is left before the game unlocks in your region.