GTA 6 Gets Another Pre-Launch Update on PS5 and Xbox Just 3 Days Before Release

Rockstar Games has released another update for GTA 6, marking the second patch since pre-loading began on November 10, 2026. The new update arrived on November 16, just three days before the game’s official launch. The latest update is 602.5 MB on PS5 and 1.59 GB on Xbox Series X|S.

The PS5 update is listed as version 01.002.001 and is reportedly rolling out in stages. It initially reached 33% of PS5 players, with availability expected to increase to 66% after 12 hours and reach everyone within 24 hours. Once again, Rockstar has not released any official patch notes, so it remains unclear what the update includes.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The difference in download sizes raises questions about whether both consoles are receiving the same changes. It is also unclear whether the Xbox download includes different changes or whether the difference is simply due to how each platform handles game files.

With two updates arriving within a few days, following the first GTA 6 pre-launch patch on November 13, it remains to be seen whether Rockstar will release another patch on launch day. For now, the developer has also not shared any details about further updates or whether the existing patches will be enough for players to jump straight into the game when it becomes available.

With GTA 6 launching on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, players who have already pre-loaded the game should check for any pending downloads before release. Installing the latest update ahead of time could help them avoid additional downloads when the game finally becomes playable.

Once the game launches, players will have plenty to explore across Vice City and Leonida. Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson previously revealed that one of his GTA 6 playthroughs took around 80 hours, including the main story and some optional objectives. However, the exact campaign length remains unconfirmed.