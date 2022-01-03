Samsung Introduces World’s First 4K Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate

Ahead of its CES 2022 event, Samsung has introduced its new gaming monitor lineup for this year. The lineup includes the Odyssey Neo G8, the Smart Monitor M8, and the High-Resolution Monitor S8 to deliver a high picture quality to the users, be it for gaming, work, or simply consuming content. Here’s a look at the details.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

This monitor joins the high-end Odyssey Neo lineup and is the world’s first to come with a 4K display that supports a 240Hz refresh rate, which can enhance the overall gaming experience. The 32-inch monitor gets Quantum Mini LEDs for deeper and richer blacks, gets a peak brightness of 2000 nits, and supports the Quantum HDR 2000 for an improved viewing experience.

It features a sleek design similar to the Odyssey Neo G9 and gets the CoreSync lighting for the automatic detection of colors on the screen “to create a deeper sense of immersion.” The monitor also gets the RGB lighting at the back and has multiple ports.

Smart Monitor M8

This is a successor to the Smart Monitor M7 and boasts an ultra-slim design, which is three-quarters thinner than its predecessor. It has a 32-inch QLED UHD display with a 99% sRGB color gamut, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam, which calls for clearer video calls. It has an in-built Video Call app that supports major video-calling platforms, including Google Duo.

Smart Monitor M8 also gets access to various video-streaming and productivity apps and supports SmartThings Hub to control various other smart devices. Additionally, there’s support for a USB Type-C port with 65W fast charging capabilities and provides an all-in-one workstation experience that dismisses the need for an extra docking station.

It comes in a new warm white color option and gets a similarily-colored remote control as well.

High Resolution Monitor S8

This monitor comes in 27-inch and 32-inch screen size variants. The Samsung Monitor S8 supports a UHD screen resolution, up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and supports the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR 600. It is also the world’s first UL (Underwriter Laboratories)-verified Glare-Free monitor. The display is matte that can reduce light reflection.

The monitor features 90W USB Type-C charging, LAN ports, and comes with the ability to charge laptops and phones without the need for an additional docking station. The Monitor S8 also comes with a Height Adjustable Stand that can allow for tilting, swiveling, and more functions for users to easily mount the monitor anywhere.

In addition, Samsung has also introduced the 2022 Micro LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TVs with advancements in the picture and sound quality, an upgraded UI, and loads more.