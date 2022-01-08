Qualcomm’s Digital Chassis Platform Aims to Make Cars Smarter, More Futuristic

Qualcomm took its automotive technology initiative a step further with the announcement of various new features for its Digital Chassis platform for cars at CES 2022. The company unveiled new solutions for automakers to integrate advanced in-car technology into future automobiles, including a digital cockpit, driver assistance and autonomy, and several other cloud-connected features. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis for Cars

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform is primarily a set of cloud-connected platforms to enable carmakers to integrate various customizable features into their next-gen vehicles. Automakers can choose from an array of new features to fit into their cars to deliver a fully customizable experience to consumers of future vehicles.

For instance, the Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform includes the Snapdragon Ride platform that helps improve automated and assisted driving features in cars. Another feature is the Snapdragon Cockpit platform that could allow carmakers to add a multi-display, multi-camera setup in the interiors of cars. It could also bring support for high-end audio and video. It could further enhance the overall in-car experience of drivers as well as passengers in the future.

Apart from these, the Digital Chassis platform also includes the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity platform that will enable cars to connect to various other devices and cloud servers using Wi-Fi, 5G networks, LTE, and Bluetooth. With this, automakers could deliver new features and services to customers through cloud connections and OTA updates.

Coming to the availability of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform, the company has already partnered with various popular carmakers like BMW, General Motors, Renault, Volvo, Hyundai, and others to bring the features to their future vehicles. Hence, we might see the new Digital Chassis features make their way to the commercial market sooner rather than later.