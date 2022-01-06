CES 2022: Samsung Showcases New Types of Foldable Displays

Besides unveiling new TVs, a compact projector, and other innovative products at CES 2022, Samsung has also shed light on its foldable device plans, considering it arguably leads the segment right now. Hence, the company has showcased new foldable display types that might find their way into future foldable phones. Here’s a look.

Samsung Shows Four Types of Foldable Displays

Starting with the S and G Folds, these display types will involve three folds. While the former will fold in a way to form an S, the latter will fold inwards. The G Fold screen will fold in a way to avoid any scratches on the screen as it folds. Both of them will offer users a much larger screen area once they are unfolded, making multitasking a breeze and viewing content delightful.

Samsung has also showcased the Flex Note display, which isn’t for the Galaxy Note phone if you are wondering because of the name! This foldable screen is meant for laptops, and thus, a foldable laptop might be in the pipeline. This form factor is said to convert the lower part of the laptop into a touch screen for numerous functionalities. It could be converted into a controller for gaming, a virtual keyboard, a media controller for editing, and more.

And when the Samsung foldable laptop is converted into a flat display, it might prove to be quite an experience for watching your favorite Netflix movies and TV series!

The Flex Slidable is a prototype for a slidable/ foldable smartphone, which is not really a new concept for it has been patented by Oppo and showcased by TCL too in the past. The device, if it sees the light of the day, will feature a big screen when the folded part of the screen slides out. The slidable part of the display can allow for various app shortcuts, which will again make multitasking easy.

One thing to note is that these are just concept displays types and we are not sure if they will be incorporated in future Samsung foldable devices. Although, there are chances that the new foldables might launch soon. Whatever the case is, we will keep you posted!

Meanwhile, don’t forget to tell us which foldable display type you liked the most and want to see turn into a real product in the comments below.