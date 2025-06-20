Bandai Namco Announces Little Nightmares Showcase Event for Next Week

The brouhaha of the E3 season might be behind us, but the showcases keep coming. The latest publisher to join in on the act is Bandai Namco, which has announced a dedicated showcase for Little Nightmares 3 scheduled to air on June 24. The news is a surprise for multiple reasons, but it’s nice to see the spooky side-scroller getting the spotlight.

The upcoming title is the long-awaited follow-up to Little Nightmares 2, arriving four years after the sequel’s release. The third entry was initially revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live in 2023, and the announcement trailer ended with a 2024 release window. Those plans fell by the wayside as the game was delayed into 2025, with no word on a concrete release date

We received a horrifying story trailer in October 2024 that showed off its macabre atmosphere and co-op-focused gameplay, but the devs have remained tight-lipped ever since. The silence led to a bit of uncertainty seeping into its passionate fanbase, so the news comes as a much-needed sigh of relief. The Little Nightmares showcase will happen on June 24, 2025, at 12 PM PST. You can check out all the times above.

With that being said, it’s interesting to see Little Nightmares 3 go down the dedicated showcase route instead of securing a spot during the popular Summer Games Fest presentation. Most fans were even expecting the latter, especially since the game was initially revealed during an event hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Nevertheless, the showcase will likely offer a final release date and maybe even a playable demo. It’s important to note that Tarsier Studios, the developers behind the first two games, are no longer at the helm. The studio was acquired by the Embracer Group back in 2019, which ripped them away from the Bandai Namco-owned IP. Thankfully, the franchise fell into the capable hands of Supermassive Games, the acclaimed studio behind Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and The Quarry.

So, are you looking forward to the showcase? Be sure to let us know in the comments.