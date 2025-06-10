Avalanche Job Posting Suggests Hogwarts Legacy 2 Will Be Free‑to‑Play with Branching Narratives

If you are a fan of Hogwarts Legacy, there might be a significant shift in the sequel’s gameplay. Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games might be brewing up big changes for the next entry in the Wizarding World. Recent job listings hint that Hogwarts Legacy 2 could be free-to-play, with a focus on branching narratives. Moreover, the listing hints at online multiplayer and live service elements that shift from the original’s single-player roots.

The job listings, which include roles for a Design Director and Lead Systems Designer, reference an “online multiplayer RPG” and seek candidates with experience in free-to-play or games-as-a-service models. One role specifies experience with “in-game economies, monetization, and live content updates.”

Given that these roles are tied to the team that created Hogwarts Legacy, fans are speculating that this mystery project is, in fact, the sequel. WB Games focusing on live service games is not something we are hearing for the first time.

Hogwarts Legacy 2: Taking A Magical Shift in Direction?

Undeniably, the original Hogwarts Legacy was one of 2023’s biggest launches. It offered a solo open-world RPG experience set in the Harry Potter universe. But while it found success with immersive storytelling and combat, many fans longed for multiplayer interactions, like dueling friends or exploring Hogwarts together. Especially after completing the game, you crave a magical journey with your online friends. We already know from some leaks that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is in development.

Later, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy 2 has links to the HBO series. Now, these career postings point toward Avalanche Software building something different, possibly a more social, evolving Hogwarts.

One Warner Bros. listing even highlights a need for a writer with experience crafting “complex branching narratives” and a “deep understanding of the Wizarding World,” which may indicate that choice-driven storytelling will play a larger role this time around.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games

Still, it’s worth noting that Avalanche could be staffing up for more than one RPG, and nothing has been officially confirmed for Hogwarts Legacy 2. However, the timing and overlap with the Hogwarts team are enough to fuel speculation.

If this direction holds true, the sequel may include branching stories, online play, monetization systems, and regular content updates. While fans wait for official confirmation, one thing is clear: Warner Bros. and Avalanche seem to be laying the foundation for something ambitious and potentially massive.

Whether it turns out to be a fresh take on multiplayer RPGs or a blend of live service with the Wizarding World’s magic, Hogwarts Legacy 2 going free-to-play would be a bold move — and one fans will be watching closely. What are your thoughts on the game going in a new direction for a sequel? Let us know in the comments below.