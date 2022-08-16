Samsung Introduces Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung has introduced a new gaming monitor called the Odyssey Ark as part of the Odyssey lineup. The monitor comes with a curved display and is claimed to be the “world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen.” Check out the details.

Samsung Odyssey Ark: Specs and Features

The Odyssey Ark has a 55-inch curved display with a 1000R curvature and the Cockpit Mode, which can allow the screen to rotate/tilt with HAS (Height Adjustable Stand).

The 4K display supports a 165Hz refresh rate and the Quantum Matrix Technology to control the Mini LEDs for an enhanced visual experience. There’s the Neural Quantum Processor Ultra for 4K upscaling. It also supports a 1ms (GTG) response time, 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio, Quantum HDR 2000, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Plus, Samsung’s Matte display ensures protection against glare and reflection.

The gaming monitor comes equipped with features like variable refresh rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Samsung Gaming Hub for access to streaming services and popular console and PC games.

There’s support for solar-powered Ark Dial exclusive controller, Flex Move Screen for screen size and aspect ratio changes, Game Bar for gamers to access their gaming status and setting controls, and more.

The Odyssey Ark comes with 4 speakers and 2 woofers and supports Dolby Atmos. There’s also support for Sound Dome Tech with AI Sound Booster for an enhanced surround sound experience. Additionally, there’s support for HDMI 2.1 and RJ45 ports.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is now available to pre-book in the US and is priced at $3,499 (~ Rs 2,77,000). There’s no word on when it will be available. So, what are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.