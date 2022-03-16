Samsung to Launch 6 New Galaxy Book Laptops in India Tomorrow

It was recently revealed that Samsung will launch the recently unveiled Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 as part of its re-entry into the laptop arena in India this month. Now, recent information confirms that it won’t be just these two laptops but a total of six Samsung laptops that will launch in India, and it will happen tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy Book(s) Launch Tomorrow

Samsung has already confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy Book 2 series in India on March 17 at 6 pm. The pre-bookings for the same are also live and they are also listed on Amazon India. However, the company’s General Manager and Head of New Computing Business, Sandeep Poswal, has now confirmed that Samsung will launch six new laptops in India tomorrow.

This is the same day Samsung will launch the new Galaxy A-series smartphones globally as part of its Galaxy A Event, which is scheduled to take place at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST).

In an interview with Gadgest360, Poswal revealed that the Galaxy Book 2, the Galaxy Book 2 360, the Galaxy Book 2 Business and the affordable Galaxy Book Go will also reach the Indian shores. To recall, the Galaxy Book 2 lineup was recently announced at MWC 2022, while the Go edition was launched globally last year.

With this, Samsung India will get back in the laptop segment after around 8 years. Poswal suggests that the decision is based on consumer feedback and stated, “We are entering the market in a big way to disrupt the way consumers are using [laptops], and hence our tagline is ‘the new way to PC.” COVID-19 leading to an exponential growth in laptop demand is another reason for its foray back into this segment in India.

While exact pricing details will be revealed at the time of the launch, it is confirmed that the laptops will start at under Rs 40,000 and will be available with additional SKUs. Samsung is also expected to come up with different attractive offers, including pre-order offers too.

A Look at Samsung Galaxy Book Laptops Specs, Features

To recall, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book 2 360 are convertible laptops, while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 don’t support the functionality. This is applicable for the Galaxy Book 2 Business model too.

All these laptops are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, run Windows 11 (Windows 11 Pro for the Business variant), support 65W fast charging, and more features. The Galaxy Book 2 laptops also come with support for Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, and more features.

As for the Galaxy Book Go, it is powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 3 chip, comes with a 180-degree hinge and slim bezels, and more. It is said to be made available in India in a single Wi-Fi-only version. Since we are just a day away from the launch, it’s best to wait for all the official details of the new Samsung laptops in India. Hence, stay tuned.