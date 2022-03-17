Samsung Galaxy Book 2 and 2 Pro Series with 12th-Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India

As confirmed earlier this week, Samsung has launched an array of Galaxy Book laptops in India today, including the latest Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, the Galaxy Book 2 Series, a Galaxy Book 2 Business Edition, and the Galaxy Book Go series. With these offerings, Samsung has re-entered the laptop segment in India to cater to the pro as well as regular customers. So, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the new Samsung laptops launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy Book Laptops Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Series

Starting with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, Samsung is offering two models – the standard Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the 2-in-1 Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. While the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with a flexible, 360-degree hinge, the standard model comes with similar specs and not a flexible hinge design.

The devices come in two screen sizes – 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch, along with a Super AMOLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and up to 500 nits of brightness. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, on the other hand, features a touch-enabled screen with S-Pen support to use the device in tablet mode.

Under the hood, both the Galaxy Book 2 Pro models can pack the latest 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. They are paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. As for the GPU options, while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics with support for Intel’s Evo platform, the standard Galaxy Book 2 Pro model can be configured with an Intel Arc GPU.

There is also a 68Whr battery inside both the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. Furthermore, both models support the latest Wi-Fi 6E for speedy wireless connections, a fingerprint scanner, and various video-calling features such as Studio mode, AI-noise canceling, and more. Other than these, the devices come with Samsung’s Multi Control features, Bixby support, and Galaxy Book Smart Switch features.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series

Turning to the non-pro Galaxy Book 2 series, it includes a standard model and a 2-in-1 model with a 360-degree hinge, much like the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series. However, there is also a Galaxy Book 2 Business Edition that runs Windows 11 Pro out of the box. While the Galaxy Book 2 sports a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, the Galaxy book 2 360 comes with a smaller 13.3-inch screen with touch and S-Pen support.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book 2 and the Galaxy Book 2 360 pack Intel’s 12th-Gen Core processors. There is a 63Whr battery inside the smaller Galaxy Book 2 360. The standard model, on the other hand, packs a bigger 68Whr battery.

Other than these, both models come with dual-speakers tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. Plus, there is a 1080p webcam with dual microphones to support high-quality video calls on both the Galaxy Book 2 and the Galaxy Book 2 360. As for the I/O ports selection, the Galaxy Book 2 series comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

As for the Galaxy Book 2 Business Edition, the device comes with a 14-inch 1080p display. Inside, it packs up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to Intel Irix Xe GPU. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also a 51.5Whr battery with support for USB-C fast charging.

Other than these, the Galaxy Book 2 Business Edition features a Thunderbolt 4 port, an RJ45 port, an HDMI connector, a microSD slot, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, the device also supports the Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 technologies. It runs Windows 11 Pro out of the box and comes in a Graphite color option.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Finally, coming to the Galaxy Go, the device comes with a 14-inch 1080p LCD display fitted on a 180-degree hinge. Under the hood, the device packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eUFS storage. There is also a 5G option for the Galaxy Book Go that is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.

Other than these, the Galaxy Book Go features 2x USB-C ports, 1x USB-A port, a 720p webcam, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes in a silver color option and runs Windows 10 out of the box.

Price and Availability

As for the prices of the latest Samsung Galaxy Book laptops, while the Galaxy Book 2 starts at Rs 65,990, the Galaxy Book 2 360 starts at Rs 99,990 in India. Coming to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, the standard model starts at Rs 1,08,990, and the 360 variant comes with a starting price of Rs 1,15,990. The Galaxy Book 2 Business Edition, on the other hand, will start at Rs 1,04,990, while the Galaxy Book Go starts at just Rs 38,990 in India.

These laptops will be available to buy from Amazon and Samsung’s official website in India. You can also pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 and the 2 Pro series laptops ahead of their release in the market.