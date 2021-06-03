After launching the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro series earlier this year, Samsung has expanded its notebook lineup by launching two entry-level Galaxy Book devices today. The two new laptops, namely the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G, include Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and are priced quite affordably.

So, before going to the price and availability details, let me give you a quick rundown of the specs and features of the two new Galaxy Book Go devices.

Samsung Launches Galaxy Book Go Series

The Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G are pretty similar devices. They both feature a 14-inch 1080p LCD panel with minimal bezels and a 180-degree hinge design.

However, the entry-level Galaxy Book Go rocks the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, which was announced last month. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eUFS storage. The device weighs 1.38kg and is 14.9mm thick. On the other hand, the Galaxy Book Go 5G, as it is in the name, offers 5G connectivity and packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset.

Apart from this, other specs are pretty similar in both the device under the Galaxy Book Go series. Both the models pack 2x USB-C ports, 1x USB-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a 720p front camera for video conferencing, and a MicroSD slot.

The devices come with a “subtle, yet sophisticated” silver finish and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Now, the standard, non-5G Galaxy Book Go starts from $349 (~Rs 25,508) for the base model. As per Samsung, the Wi-Fi and the LTE versions of the Galaxy Book Go models will be available to buy in select markets, starting from June 10.

The Korean giant did not reveal the pricing or availability details of Galaxy Book Go 5G. The said device will be available “later this year,” as per the official blog post.