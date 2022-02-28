MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops with 12th Gen Intel Chips Launched

Samsung has announced two new Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops at its MWC 2022 Unpacked event, as announced previously. The series consists of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 5G, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, the Galaxy Book 2 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 Business edition. All laptops come with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors, Windows 11, and more attractive features. Here are the details.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: Specs and Features

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a convertible laptop by Samsung. It comes with a hinge that helps users rotate it fully to enter the tablet mode, much like its predecessor. It also comes with the S Pen support. It has two display sizes: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch, both of which are Super AMOLED in nature. The display supports a Full HD screen resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and up to 500 nits of brightness.

Under the hood lies the 12th Gen Intel processors (i5 and i7 Core variants), coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. There’s also support for the Intel Evo platform and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 has a 1080p camera and dual array mic, two stereo speakers (max 5W output) with audio by AKG and Dolby Atmos, up to 68Wh battery, and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. It also supports Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-C ports, a microSD card slot, a 3.5m audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, 65W fast charging, Bluetooth version 5.1, and more.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro shares almost the entire spec sheet with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 but has 5G support. The main difference is the absence of the Pro 360 variant’s flexibility capability. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro also comes with an Intel Arc Graphics option, a USB Type 3.2 port (both 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models), an HDMI port (15.6-inch), and a SIM card slot (15.6-inch).

Other details such as two screen sizes (13.3-inch, 15.6-inch), other specifications, including up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, up to 68Wh battery with 65W fast charging support, Wi-Fi 6E, a fingerprint scanner, 12th Gen Intel processors, and more are the same.

Both the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 come with backlit keyboards, Microsoft’s secured-core PC security solutions, up to 21 hours of battery life, and various video-calling-related features (Studio mode, Auto Framing, new background effects, i-directional AI noise-canceling).

For easy usage, there are features like Galaxy Book Smart Switch, Samsung Multi Control, Private Share, Bixby support, the ability to easily link Windows/Microsoft Your Phone app, and more.

Samsung has also unveiled the Galaxy Book 2 360 and the Galaxy Book 2 Business that also come with the 12th Gen Intel processors, 65W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6E (4G support for the Business edition too), Windows 11 Pro for the Business model, and a lot more. Plus, these laptops, much like the Galaxy S22 series, are partially made up of ocean plastic for a sustainable environment.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 starts at $899 (around Rs 67,600), the Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in at $1,049 (Rs 79,200), and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360’s retail price starts at $1,249 (around Rs 94,300). There’s no word about the Business model’s price yet. The Galaxy Book 2 series will be available from April 1 and the pre-order will start on March 18.