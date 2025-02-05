This Samsung Good Lock Update Changes EVERYTHING About Your One UI Home Screen

Samsung’s One UI offers loads and loads and customizations, more than most other OS that I know of. If that’s not enough for you, you can download their Good Lock modules to unlock an otherworldly level of new features and changes. However, it has not been operating well with One UI 7 (review), and there have been no updates to speak of. That changes today, as the Home Up module on the Samsung Good Lock app has just received an update, bringing a customization extravaganza to your smartphone’s home screen.

The new Home Up version 16 is now live for Samsung Galaxy devices, and it includes some ridiculous new changes. If you head to the Home screen settings, you’ll see options to loop pages. This will work if you have the Google Discover page on the left page, disabled. Bring up the Finder by swiping down from the home screen. Change the number of icons in the favorites tray at the bottom. Set different grid sizes and even use wallpaper theming for app folders.

Then there’s the DIY Home screen setting. Turn it on, and now you can do anything you want. Place apps on top of each other, and rotate apps and folder icons in any direction you want. Place texts, stickers, and more on the home screen, along with apps and widgets. The apps also stop following the grid. So if you ever wished to move a certain app icon a little to the left to show off the wallpaper, you can do so now.

Apart from that, you can visit the gestures menu and tweak opening and closing animations of apps to the teeth. You can pick from Classic, Elegance, Dynamic, and Sweet, or use the slider to set the animation speed. If that isn’t enough for you, then head to Advanced Tuning. Here, you can manually adjust the animation Damping, Stiffness, Friction, Icon scale, and other options. It’s like the developers got tired of those dumb apps launching speed tests on X and went, “Fine! You do it”.

Lastly, there’s the option to include more apps in the Edge panels and see recent there too. However, the update for the Home Up application isn’t available for everyone. We installed the Fine Lock app from the Play Store on our Galaxy S25 (review), and then manually updated Home Up via APK. If you can’t wait to try it either, then make sure you have the latest version of One UI which is 6.1.1 or 7.

With these new additions, I can’t wait to learn what other surprises the team at Samsung’s Good Lock has in store for us. I do wish some of these changes make it to on-device options and changes. Especially the DIY home screen one. What are your thoughts on the new Good Lock update for Samsung Galaxy devices? Do you like them, or is it too little too late? Let us know in the comments.