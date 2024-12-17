Samsung Will Soon Offer Free Screen Repairs for Its Care+ Subscribers, But with a Catch

Smartphones are expensive pieces of hardware which is why it hurts even more when you accidentally end up breaking their screen or the back glass. The worst part is, that almost no coverage plans offer a free screen replacement. But it looks like Samsung will start offering free screen repairs to its Care+ members starting next January.

According to 9to5Google, Samsung is adding “Zero Dollar Screen Repairs” as a part of its Care+ subscription. This will allow you to get a free screen or back glass replacement on your Galaxy smartphones at no extra cost. Usually, you would have to pay $29 which is still quite a discounted amount to fix your display, but not so anymore.

However, the catch is that you need to be a part of Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss which is their most expensive plan. With the first tier starting at $8 per month. But it also brings up a lot of perks like 24/7 support, theft and loss coverage, and same-day fixes and setup.

The company sent out this email to its existing Care+ subscribers:

Effective January 15, 2025, Samsung and Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss will be introducing ZERO DOLLAR SCREEN REPAIRS. This coverage will apply to damages that impact the front screen and back glass only. In addition to Mail-In Repair and Walk-In Repair options, Care+ customers will continue to have the option of screen repair at their location of choice.

Now it is worth noting that this plan does not cover the foldable displays of their Galaxy Z lineup. Whether it is the Flip or the Fold, it will not be covered here. But I feel it is good on Samsung’s part to include this option so users who care a lot about their devices will find it handy.

So what are your thoughts about this? Will this push you to get the Samsung Care+? Let us know in the comments below.