Samsung’s AI-Powered Bixby LLM Set for Worldwide Release with Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung’s Bixby assistant used to be a contender in the smartphone assistant space. But it was one of the least used features because Google Assistant was so much better. However, it looks like the latest and vastly improved Bixby with LLM will launch worldwide soon.

The new Bixby LLM, which is already present in select Samsung phones in China (W25 and W25 Flip), will be released worldwide with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, that’s set to go official next month. Much like Gemini Nano, the new Bixby should bring many on-device generative AI capabilities.

Image Credit: Samsung

According to a Korean news outlet ET News, Samsung was supposed to debut the new Bixby on Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 globally but missed the mark due to scheduling issues. However, with the One UI 7 release also on the horizon, there’s only a month left before we see Samsung devices with the new Bixby in action.

While Samsung already explains things the new Bixby can do on the W25 Fold and Flip, more features may be added with the global release in January 2025. However, some of the highlights include document generation and advanced speech processing.

What are your thoughts on the new Bixby assistant? What other feature do you want to see in the same? Let us know in the comments.