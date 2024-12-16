Home > News > Samsung’s AI-Powered Bixby LLM Set for Worldwide Release with Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung’s AI-Powered Bixby LLM Set for Worldwide Release with Galaxy S25 Series

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
Preview of Bixby LLM understanding complex intentions
Image Credit: Samsung (screenshot by: Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)
In Short
  • The new Bixby LLM is going global with the Galaxy S25 series.
  • The LLM will release the first stable version of One UI 7 scheduled to arrive in January.
  • The LLM can create documents and understand complex user intentions.

Samsung’s Bixby assistant used to be a contender in the smartphone assistant space. But it was one of the least used features because Google Assistant was so much better. However, it looks like the latest and vastly improved Bixby with LLM will launch worldwide soon.

The new Bixby LLM, which is already present in select Samsung phones in China (W25 and W25 Flip), will be released worldwide with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, that’s set to go official next month. Much like Gemini Nano, the new Bixby should bring many on-device generative AI capabilities.

Preview of video to text content presentation on Bixby with LLM
Image Credit: Samsung

According to a Korean news outlet ET News, Samsung was supposed to debut the new Bixby on Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 globally but missed the mark due to scheduling issues. However, with the One UI 7 release also on the horizon, there’s only a month left before we see Samsung devices with the new Bixby in action.

While Samsung already explains things the new Bixby can do on the W25 Fold and Flip, more features may be added with the global release in January 2025. However, some of the highlights include document generation and advanced speech processing.

Related Articles
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Leaked Along with Device Lineup
Anshuman Jain Dec 16, 2024
Hands-On with One UI 7’s Now Bar: More Than Just a Dynamic Island
Anshuman Jain Dec 13, 2024
All the New One UI 7 Features That You Need to Know About
Anshuman Jain Dec 7, 2024

What are your thoughts on the new Bixby assistant? What other feature do you want to see in the same? Let us know in the comments.

#Tags
#Samsung

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...