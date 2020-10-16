After launching the Android 10 version of Good Lock earlier this year, Samsung added new official modules, such as Pentastic and Wonderland, over the next few weeks. The latest Good Lock module from the South Korean tech giant is called Keys Cafe. You can use this app to customize the Samsung Keyboard.

With Keys Cafe, you can easily change the size of keys in the Samsung Keyboard app. To be specific, you can adjust the height and width of the keyboard. The module also offers the option to remap keys or add new keys to the keyboard.

The module takes customizing the Samsung keyboard a step further, allowing you to choose from one of the built-in themes or create your custom theme. You could also choose to add key color effects and motion effects, which is a neat addition in terms of customization.

As XDA reports, Samsung has even added a dedicated ‘play keyboard game’ space where you can improve your typing skills. Here, Samsung has added two games namely Sentence Practice and Word Rain. While one shows short phrases that you should type with accuracy and speed, the other shows words for you to type in order to save the character at the bottom portion of the screen from drowning.

If any of these aforesaid features sound interesting to you, you can try out the Keys Cafe Good Lock module from the link below. However, it is worth noting that your Samsung phone should be running One UI 2.5 or above for the module to work as intended.

Download Keys Cafe (Galaxy Store)