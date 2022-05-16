Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Might Feature the Company’s “Strongest 3x Camera Ever”

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones have been leaked several times in the past. Last week, we saw high-quality renders of both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak online. Now, it is revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 might sport similar rear camera specs as the Galaxy S22 series but with better zoom capabilities. Check out the details below.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Camera Details Leaked

Reputable tipster Ice Universe recently took to Twitter to report that Samsung is looking to offer a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP zoom lens with its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone. While the camera setup is similar to that of the Galaxy S22+, there’s a difference. Instead of the 10MP telephoto lens on the S22+, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to sport a 12MP lens with 3x zoom capability. Galaxy Z Fold4 camera：

50MP Main camera+12MP Ultrawide angle+12MP 3x zoom— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

The tipster further mentioned that the third 12MP lens on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would be “Samsung’s strongest 3x camera ever.” It might even be better than the zoom camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there is currently no information about its front camera. The device is expected to retain the 10MP selfie shooter also seen on the Galaxy S22 and the S22+.

Now, coming to other details, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to feature a similar design as its predecessor. However, the rear cameras on the upcoming Fold device would be similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s protruding-camera design. It is also rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, which is slated to release on May 20, a Super UTG display, and an in-built S Pen. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also feature the company’s latest UFS 4.0 storage solution, though the chances of that happening are slim.

Additionally, the phone is likely to include the same 4,400mAh battery as Z Fold 3 and support 25W fast charging. Other details about the device’s internals, pricing, and availability currently remain under wraps. So, stay tuned for more updates on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the coming days. Also, let us know your thoughts about the leaked camera details in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Smartprix x OnLeaks