Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Chipset

Apart from launching the high-end Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is also expected to introduce new foldable phones, possibly called the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4. Rumors regarding the two foldable phones have been rife and the latest piece of information tells about the chipset powering them.

Galaxy Z Fold, Flip 4 Chipset Details Appear

Renowned leakster Ice Universe has shared that the upcoming Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. It is expected to be an upgraded variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and come with performance upgrades. I confirm again that Fold4 and Flip4 will use TSMC Snapdragon 8 gen1 plus (SM8475)— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 6, 2022

The chipset, which is said to have the SM8475 model number, is expected to be based on TSMC’s 4nm process tech. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on Samsung’s 4nm fabrication process.

However, it was recently suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ launch has been delayed to the second half of 2022 due to the ongoing lockdown in China. And if Samsung intends to launch its next-gen foldable phones in a couple of months, then there are chances that this information may prove wrong.

That said, there’s no confirmation regarding the said delay or the fact that Samsung will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset for its new foldable. Hence, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt.

As for other details on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4, we can expect the latter to come with a bigger battery and a bigger outer display. The former could retain the 4,400mAh battery, which was found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is also likely to come with a Super UTG display to support an S Pen, much like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There might be a dedicated slot for the stylus too.

Both phones are expected to see various camera improvements and display improvements and might include a variety of color options for users to choose from.

Since details are rather vague at the moment, it’s best to wait for official details to arrive to get a better idea of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. We will keep you posted on the details. So, stay tuned!

Featured Image: Representation of Galaxy Z Fold 3