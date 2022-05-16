Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Launch Event Set for May 20

Qualcomm has been rumored to introduce the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC this month, however, a recent report suggested that the chipmaker might delay the launch until the second half of 2022. However, things seem on track as Qualcomm has now announced an event to launch new products later this week. We expect the company to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ as well as the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset at the event. Check out the details below!

Qualcomm Snapdragon Night Event Announced

Qualcomm recently took to Weibo to announce its upcoming Snapdragon Night event in China. It is scheduled for May 20th at 8 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). Although Qualcomm did not specifically mention the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ or the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, the company did write that it will unveil a new Snapdragon mobile platform. You can check out Qualcomm’s post in the screenshot right below.

Now coming to the upcoming product launches, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, codenamed SM8475, is expected to be based on TSMC’s 4nm architecture. It is expected to include an ARM Cortext-X2 Prime core and might deliver a 10% improvement in CPU performance and a minor GPU upgrade over its predecessor. Additionally, better thermal performance is also expected.

As for the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, it is expected to be an octa-core processor and an affordable option as compared to the flagship-grade SD 8 Gen 1 or 8 Gen 1+. It will feature four ARM Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, as per leaks. The 7 Gen 1 SoC is expected to come with an integrated Adreno 662 GPU. It will most likely succeed the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset from last year.

The smartphones that are likely to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon processors include devices from Oppo, Motorola, Xiaomi, and other OEMs in the market. The Oppo Reno 8 that is confirmed to arrive on May 23 might come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, while the Motorola Frontier, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and many other flagship-grade devices are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

So, if are interested in knowing more about Qualcomm’s next-gen mobile chipsets, stay tuned to our website for further updates on May 20. Also, let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoCs in the comments below.