Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 May Get a ‘Super UTG’ Display and an Inbuilt S Pen: Report

Samsung is speculated to launch its next-gen Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 4 soon, and this time, the company might include a much stronger foldable display on the device. It is reported that the upcoming Samsung foldable phone could come with a “Super UTG” layer to make the display more durable than the current Galaxy Z Fold 3. Let’s take a look at the details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Launch with Super UTG

According to a recent report from Korean blog Naver, Samsung will use a new type of ultra-thin glass for its Galaxy Z Fold 4 device that is slated to launch sometime this year. It is revealed that the company will market the new material as a Super UTG, and it will be harder and difficult to break than the display of the current Samsung foldable phones. That said, there’s no word on how strong it exactly will be.

It is also suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will fully support a regular S Pen and might even have a slot for it, much like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This could be another way of keeping the Galaxy Note lineup alive, now that it is officially dead.

This information appears like a good one as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which was launched last year doesn’t have support for a regular stylus. For those who don’t know, it comes with a special S-Pen, the S-Pen Fold Edition, with a retractable tip to allow users to take notes and operate the foldable device.

This is because the folding display of the device uses an ultra-thin glass layer and is too fragile, unlike the traditional smartphone displays. The special S Pen limits the applied force of users to prevent the UTG of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from cracking or getting damaged.

However, the Super UTG will reportedly allow users to use regular S-Pen models without worrying about damaging the display of Samsung’s upcoming foldable. It may prove to be an attractive point of the upcoming Galaxy foldable phone other than its foldable form factor, of course.

Details on this year’s Galaxy Z Fold or even the Z Flip are not available at the moment. But, we expect more information to pop up soon. We will let you know once we get more leaks or rumors. So, stay tuned, and tell how you feel about the idea of an inbuilt S Pen on the Samsung Z Fold 4 in the comments below!