Samsung is preparing to unveil new foldable devices, the next-gen Galaxy Watch series, and a new pair of Galaxy Buds at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Although the Korean giant hasn’t officially announced the event, chatter online suggests that Samsung will be unveiling these devices on August 11.

The said report comes from The Korean Herald, citing industry sources who claim that Samsung is preparing for a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. Moreover, reputable tipsters Ice Universe and Max Jambor corroborated the same on Twitter recently. You can check out Max’s tweet attached right below.

Aug 11th it is. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 5, 2021

At the event, the company will reportedly launch two new foldables, presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. We recently saw the renders of these devices leak online.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to feature an under-display camera (UDC) to deliver a completely bezel-less look. If it’s true, this foldable will be the first Samsung device to come with a selfie camera under the display. However, it is worth mentioning that the UDC will be for the primary fodlable display, while the secondary cover display will feature a punch-hole selfie camera. It will also come with S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, there is not much information available as of now. As per reports, the device will include a 1.9-inch cover display, which will be slightly bigger than the 1.1-inch cover display of its predecessor. Moreover, as we saw in the leaked renders, the third-gen Z Flip will boast a two-tone design, unlike its predecessor. The renders also showcased a new vertical orientation of the cameras on the Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2

Other than the foldable devices, Samsung will also launch the next-gen Galaxy Watch 4. This will be the first Samsung smartwatch to ditch Tizen OS for Google’s Wear OS. Plus, Samsung recently showcased the new One UI Watch skin based on Wear OS at its MWC event.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic pic.twitter.com/RDI6cq4ToR — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2021

Furthermore, the company will also launch the Galaxy Buds 2 at the event. It will come with a new charging case design, white on the outside and colored inside, as seen in the leaked renders recently. Moreover, reputable leakster Evan Blass shared more renders of the Galaxy Buds 2 with its new case design on his Twitter handle recently.

So, as you can imagine, August 11 will be a big day for Samsung and its fans. The Galaxy Unpacked event, as per the sources, will be live-streamed from Seoul. However, Samsung has not sent official invitations as of now.

Featured Image Courtesy: Twitter/evleaks