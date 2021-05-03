Ever since Samsung launched its first Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone, the company has been expanding its line up, releasing smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip in the market. Now, after releasing three new Galaxy Book laptops and 2-in-1 devices at its recent “Unpacked” event, the Korean company is looking to release two new foldable devices in the coming days, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. And recent leaks show the devices in all their glory.

So, ahead of their potential release in the coming weeks, promotional images of the book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell-style foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaked online recently. The images show the designs and the physical form factor of the devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Images Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold (Leaked)

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as per the leaked images, we can see that the device comes with a vertical triple-camera module that looks pretty different from the Contour-cut camera design of the latest Galaxy S21-series.

Moreover, there is an image of the Galaxy Fold 3 that shows the device with the S-Pen, confirming previous rumors about the device. Furthermore, it is slated to be the world’s first foldable smartphone with an under-display selfie snapper and come with a new Hybrid S-Pen.

Moreover, Samsung will also reportedly integrate a new “Armor” into the display, hinge, and bezel to improve the durability of the device. Besides, the outer screen will reportedly come with the Gorilla Glass Victus for better drop protection and preventing scratches. It will come in three new colors – black, white, and a sea-green-like color scheme.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Leaked)

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the leaked images suggest that the device will come in a variety of colors. In fact, Samsung, as per the images, has implemented a new two-tone color design for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that subtly hides the front cover display.

Moreover, the cover display can now show more information than the cover display on the previous Galaxy Z Flip. As per a leaked image, unlike on the cover display of the previous iteration, you will be able to read a whole text message on the new cover display of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3. Plus, it will also reportedly come with the Gorilla Glass Victus.

Coming to the cameras, we can see a dual-camera setup beside the cover display. Although not much information is available about the optics of the device as of now, it should bring significant improvement over its predecessor.

Availability (Rumored)

Coming to the launch date of the devices, Samsung has not officially confirmed anything. However, as per reports and the leaked Samsung product roadmap, the company might release the devices sometime in July this year. So, stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.