Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Teased in India; To Arrive Soon

Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy S23 FE in India and this could happen as soon as next week. Alongside, we may see the Galaxy Buds FE and now as per the latest teaser, a new tablet is also on its way to India. This could be the rumored Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Have a look at the details.

A New Galaxy Tab is Incoming!

Samsung has posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that a new Galaxy Tab is coming soon. While the name hasn’t been announced, it is most likely the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The teaser image on the website also confirms that it will support the S Pen. There are chances that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE might be launched too but nothing is official as of now. It’s so good that when this mystery Galaxy Tab reveals itself, you’ll definitely want one. Get ready as the coolest Galaxy Tab is about to slay all work and all play.

The new tablet will join the existing Galaxy Tab S9 series, which was launched recently. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is said to be available via the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which will commence on October 8. If this becomes true, there are chances that it may be launched during the same time. The rumored launch date is October 4 but are yet to get a final word.

As for the specs, past rumors have suggested that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series will fall in the mid-range and may be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could have a 12.4-inch display while the standard model is expected to feature a smaller 10.4-inch screen size. Both could have a single rear and a selfie camera, NFC support, Android 13-based One UI 5.0, a fingerprint scanner, and much more.

This is expected to launch with the Galaxy S23 FE, which was recently showcased in leaked promo videos. It is slated to arrive with a Galaxy S23-like design, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, two processor variants: an Exynos 2200 and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50MP rear cameras, and more. It might be a little cheaper than the Galaxy S21 FE.

We shall get more details on the upcoming Samsung launch soon, so stay tuned. Are you excited about the new Samsung FE products? Let us know in the comments below.