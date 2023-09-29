Leaked Video Sheds Light on the Soon-to-Launch Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has safely created a lot of buzz. The brand has already teased the phone suggesting that the launch will take place soon, however, we are still awaiting an official word on this. That said, we are getting to see a number of rumors around it and the latest one is a leaked promo video, showing off the phone. Have a look!

Galaxy S23 FE Video Leaked

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared two promotional videos, which highlight the ‘epic‘ cameras and the display of the Galaxy S23 FE. We already know that the smartphone will feature three standalone rear cameras arranged vertically.

The video reveals that these will be social media and creator-friendly, allowing for picturesque images. We can expect enhanced night mode, portrait mode, and low-light photography, among other things to be the highlighting camera features. You can expect a 50MP main snapper with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Coming to the display, we have got a glimpse of it. It is seen with really thin bezels and a center-placed punch-hole. As opposed to a previously leaked promo image, the bezels seem slimmer. We can expect a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE from front.



Thanks .@LeaksAn1 for sharing video#Samsung #GalaxyS23FE pic.twitter.com/g1yzrPUi6o — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 28, 2023

The phone will most likely have rounded edges and will be akin to the Galaxy S23. It is expected in Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive (which appears in the teaser too) color options.

As for the specs, the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to have two chipset options: an Exynos 2200 and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There could be a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Android 13-based One UI 5.1, an IP68 rating, wireless charging support, and more. The phone could be a bit cheaper than the Galaxy S21 FE and have a price tag of $599 (~Rs 49,800).

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch pretty soon along with the Galaxy Buds FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, possibly next week. However, Samsung is yet to reveal the launch date, so, it would be best to wait and see what happens. We will keep you posted, therefore, stay tuned!

Featured Image: Samsung