Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ Seemingly Confirmed

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Tab S9 series at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event and it seems like an FE version of the same will launch soon. And this is not because of a leak but an official listing of the names of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Tab S9 FE+ on Samsung’s website. Have a look at the details below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series to Launch Soon

Samsung’s French website has mentioned the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in the footnotes, thus, confirming them. They are listed alongside several of the company’s smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, earbuds, and laptops. This is to confirm that these devices come with support Bixby voice assistant.

Source: Samsung

This is indicative of the fact that these two Fan Edition tablets will make an entry soon. Although, nothing official is available as of now.

As for what the new tablets will be like, we have a full-fledged leak to provide us with some insight. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Tab S9 FE+ appeared in all their glory and are slated to come with an aluminum build and a minimal design. Both could fall in the mid-range price bracket.

Source: OnLeaks

The Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to feature a 10.9-inch display with significant bezels and could be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. There could be a single rear snapper and a selfie shooter, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, on the other hand, could have a bigger 12.4-inch screen. It is likely to come with the same chipset as the S9 FE. Both of them are expected to include a USB Type-C port for charging and support for accessories like a keyboard and a folio case.

That said, we still don’t know when Samsung plans on launching the new mid-range tablets. Whenever they do, they will succeed the Galaxy Tab S7 FE launched back in 2021, skipping the Galaxy Tab S8 FE model. However, there are chances a Tab S8 FE could be in the works too.

We will let you know whenever we get some clarity on this.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks