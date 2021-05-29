Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series is usually considered the best alternative for Apple’s iPad Pro tablets. Now that Apple has added the M1 chip to the iPad Pro, it looks like Samsung is also preparing to face the competition with three new Galaxy Tab S8 models. That’s according to a Samsung survey coming out of South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra

First spotted by Twitter user Tron, a Samsung survey shared on South Korean online platform Naver highlights three Samsung tablets in the S series for 2021. This includes the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra. Let’s get to the alleged specifications of the three tablets.

Display

According to the survey, the regular Galaxy Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the Tab S8+, you could expect a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The S8 Ultra model, on the other hand, could boast a huge 14.6-inch OLED 120Hz display. These devices are said to come in 6.3mm, 5.7mm, and 5.5mm thickness and 502g, 575g, and 650g weight respectively.

Internals

While the survey doesn’t reveal the exact chipset used in the Tab S8 series and just calls it “fastest next-gen AP,” the most likely option would be the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset.

You will also get 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB of internal storage on the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ models. The Ultra variant goes one step ahead to offer 8/ 12GB RAM and 128/ 512GB storage options. Other hardware specs include quad speakers, S Pen support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an optional keyboard with a 165-degree angle adjustment.

Cameras

All three models in the Tab S8 series will have a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary lens, and LED flash. The difference is with front cameras. While the S8 and S8+ are tipped to feature a single 8MP front camera, the Ultra variant may offer dual 8MP + 5MP ultra-wide selfie cameras.

Battery and Charging

If the survey is anything to go by, you could expect to see an 8,000mAh battery on the Tab S8, a 10,090mAh battery on the Tab S8+, and a large 12,000mAh battery on the Tab S8 Ultra. All three models will support 45W fast charging.

Pricing

As far as the pricing is concerned, the regular Tab S8 will likely start at KRW 829,000 (~Rs. 53,880) for the Wi-Fi model. You will, however, have to pay KRW 929,000 (~Rs. 60,379) for the 4G variant and KRW 1,029,000 (Rs. 66,878) for 5G.

The Tab S8+ will be priced at KRW 1,149,000 (~Rs. 74,678) for Wi-Fi, KRW 1,249,000 (~Rs. 81,177) for 4G, and KRW 1,349,000 (~Rs.87,677) for the 5G variant.

And the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will cost KRW 1,469,000 (~Rs. 95,476) with Wi-Fi, KRW 1,569,000 (~Rs. 1,01,975) with 4G, and KRW 1,669,000 (~Rs. 1,08,475) with 5G connectivity. The optional keyboard accessory is likely to cost KRW 198,000 (~Rs. 12,868) for the S8, KRW 220,000 (~Rs.14,298) for the S8+, and KRW 320,000 (~Rs. 20,798) for the S8 Ultra, respectively.

All these are promising specifications and we hope most of these remain unchanged when the company officially unveils the Galaxy Tab S8 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event later this year. So, will you consider picking up a Galaxy tablet over the iPad Pro? Let us know in the comments section.