Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series India Price and Availability Details Announced

Just last week, Samsung brought the Galaxy S22 series to India. And now, the company has launched the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 series, consisting of the Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S8+, and the first-ever Tab S8 Ultra, to India. The tablet series was announced globally alongside the Galaxy S22 phones earlier this month. Here are the details.

Galaxy Tab S8 Series Price, Availability, Offers

The Galaxy Tab S8 is priced at Rs 58,999 (Wi-Fi variant) and Rs 70,999 (5G variant), while the Galaxy Tab S8+ will retail at Rs 74,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs 87,999 for the 5G variant. Both the tablets come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and three color options to choose from, including Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs 1,08,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs 1,22,999 (5G) in India. It includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes in a single Graphite color.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series can be pre-booked between February 22 and March 10, 2022 via the company’s official website and Samsung authorized centers. Users can also pre-book any of the Galaxy Tab S8 models today via Samsung Live event at 6 pm on Samsung’s website.

As for the offers, buyers pre-ordering the Galaxy Tab S8 series can get a free Keyboard Cover, which costs up to Rs 22,999, a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on the use of HDFC Bank cards, and no-cost EMI options in India.

Galaxy Tab S8 Series: Specs Recap

The Galaxy Tab S8 series comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, inbuilt S Pen support, a 120Hz display, 45W fast charging, and have an Armor Aluminum frame. Starting with the Ultra model, it has a 14.6-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a notch, much like the latest MacBook Pro. The notch is home to two 12MP front cameras.

As for the back cameras, there is a 13MP main camera and a 6MP ultra-wide camera. There’s support for 4K videos, customizable Selfie Videos, LumaFusion’s premier editing tool, and more. It has an 11,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, runs Android 12-based One UI 4.0, features quad stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, 3 mics, and more.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Tab S8 come with a 12.4-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display and an 11-inch LTPS TFT display, respectively. While the vanilla model is backed by an 8,000mAh battery, the Plus model gets a 10,090mAh battery. The camera department is the same as the Ultra model. These two tablets also support the same features as the Ultra model such as 8K video playback, memory card support, Samsung Knox, and more.

However, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Tab S8 Ultra feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, the S8 has a side-mounted one. Will you be buying any of the Galaxy Tab S8 models? Let us know in the comments below.