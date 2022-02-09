Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, S Pen Support, and More

Putting an end to a myriad of leaks and reports, Samsung today unveiled its much-awaited Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the Galaxy S22 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The new tablet series includes three devices – the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The devices come with flagship-grade specs, advanced displays, and more. Take a look at the details.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched

Alongside the standard Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+, Samsung has debuted the highest-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra this year. While all the models of the new Galaxy tablet line come with similar specs, there are a few key differences in the display and battery departments. The Tab S8 series is partially made up of recycled fishing nets, just like the Galaxy S22 phones as an effort towards a sustainable planet.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Specs and Features

Starting with the highest-end Tab S8 Ultra, the device comes with a 14.6-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio, a screen resolution of 2960 x 1848p, and, following previous rumors, the display comes with a notch that houses not one but two 12MP front cameras. As for the rear cameras, the tablet has a dual-camera setup, including a 13MP primary lens and 6MP ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage by up to 1TB via a microSD card. There is also a massive 11,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging onboard. It runs the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

Other than these, the device comes with quad stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, 3 mics, support for Samsung DeX, and optional 5G. Much like the previous Tab S devices, it supports the S-Pen and has support for features like Air Gestures, Handwriting recognition, and a lot more. The device comes bundled with an S-Pen and a USB-C to USB-C cable but does not include a charger in the box. As for the color, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in a single Graphite color variant.

Galaxy Tab S8+: Specs and Features

Coming to the Galaxy Tab S8+, it falls in between the standard Tab S8 and the Tab S8 Ultra and comes with a 12.4-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. This one and the standard Tab S8 don’t have a notch. There is a single 12MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The rear camera configuration is the same as the Tab S8 Ultra.

Under the hood, it packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC as its elder sibling. The chipset is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. And much like the Tab S8 Ultra, the Tab S8+ also comes with a built-in microSD slot to expand storage. Plus, it comes with a USB-C port, support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, optional 5G support, and a fingerprint sensor.

Other than these, it comes with a smaller 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Galaxy Tab S8+ runs the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 out of the box and comes with all the S-Pen features. The device comes in three colorways – black, silver, and pink.

Galaxy Tab S8: Specs and Features

The standard Galaxy Tab S8 is the lowest-end device in the series and comes with specs similar to the Galaxy Tab S8+. However, being the standard model, the device comes with a small 11-inch LTPS TFT display, though it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, much like its elder siblings. It has a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a pixel density of 276ppi.

The camera department and processor are similar to the other models. It also comes with a microSD slot for storage expansion, has support for the S-Pen, the latest Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. The Tab S8 gets up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication embedded in the power button, unlike the in-display fingerprint sensors on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+.

The tablet comes with the smallest battery as compared to its elder siblings. It has an 8,000mAh battery, though it still supports 45W fast charging. The device runs the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 out of the box and comes in the same black, pink, and silver color variants as the Tab S8+.

All the Galaxy Tab S8 models come with support for up to 8K video playback, up to 4K recording, and Samsung Knox including Samsung Knox Vault.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices of the new Galaxy Tab S8 models, the Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699, the Tab S8+ starts at $899, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099.

Much like the latest Galaxy S22 series, these tablets are now up for pre-orders and will be available to buy starting February 25 in the US, South Korea, and Europe. The Indian availability will be announced soon. Furthermore, Samsung will offer a free Book Cover Keyboard accessory to customers who pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim accessory to those who pre-order the Tab S8+ and the Tab S8 models.