Samsung Gauss Unveiled as the Company’s Generative AI Model

Jumping into the fray, Samsung has also joined the AI race to compete with other AI models. At the Samsung AI Forum 2023, the South Korean giant unveiled its in-house developed AI model called Samsung Gauss. Similar to other Generative AI models, it can generate text, images, and code snippets as well.

It’s being said that Samsung may bring on-device AI capabilities to the upcoming Galaxy S24 series using the Gauss model. So, to learn more about the Samsung Gauss AI model, read on.

Samsung Gauss May Debut on the Galaxy S24 Series

The Samsung Gauss AI Generative model has been developed by a team inside Samsung Research. Primarily, it has three key features, which include text, code, and image generation. It can summarize texts, generate creative ideas, translate texts, write new content, and more. Samsung may use the capability to offer AI-powered email composition, editing documents, grammar check, etc.

Besides that, Gauss also features the ability to generate images in different styles, scale a low-res image to high-res image, add new elements to an image, and more. It may work similarly to Google Pixel’s Magic Editor feature in the Photos app.

Samsung has also set up an AI Red Team that scrutinizes the AI model on various parameters so that it doesn’t go rogue while generating images or text.

Besides that, Samsung Gauss features an AI coding assistant that can quickly generate unit test cases and code snippets using natural language. You can also input your code to debug them through a friendly interface. Simply put, unlike Apple, Samsung is not sleeping on the ongoing AI hype cycle.

To compete with Pixel, Samsung needs an in-house Generative AI model that can be used for on-device inference. So are you excited about Samsung Gauss and the smarter experience it may bring to Galaxy devices? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.