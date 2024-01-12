After Phones, Now Samsung’s Upcoming AI Note-Taking Features Leaked

With less than a week left for the big, official Galaxy S24 series reveal, a lot has already leaked about it. This includes both new hardware and software features, including select AI features that the Korean giant hopes to launch to compete with Google. However, a few new AI features tied to the S24 series’ note-taking abilities have been leaked, and here’s everything you need to know about them. Galaxy AI is also integrated into Samsung Keyboard and Samsung Notes on the Galaxy S24 series. 👀



This one person who tried the S24 has always used GBoard, but they're willing to switch to Samsung Keyboard just because of those features.



Some of the new features on Samsung… pic.twitter.com/xl57wljONc— Alvin (@sondesix) January 11, 2024

Popular tech influencer, Alvin (@sondesix), posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the “Galaxy AI” will be integrated into Samsung Keyboard and Samsung Notes. According to him, Galaxy AI will add the following features to note-taking and Samsung Keyboard:

Summarize a webpage

Tone detection

Sentence tone conversion to multiple tones.

Convert Samsung Note scribbles to text and use it directly in Email.

The aforementioned features could help Samsung users turn their notes into professional emails or more nuanced texts without visiting ChatGPT or Bard.

To jog you through some of the other AI features that leaked a week ago, they are:

Live Translate

Generative Edit (Magic Editor competitor)

Nightography Zoom

Galaxy AI camera integration for better, sharper Pictures.

The post also highlights how much the Samsung Keyboard will improve with its new AI features as compared to the Gboard, which, if true, could cause trouble for Google. That said, Google is working on Bard and will integrate it across the Google app suite; hence it should be interesting to see how everything plays out.

What are your thoughts about Galaxy AI’s new Note-taking abilities? Will the new AI features with hardware upgrades be enough to convince users to let go of their non-Galaxy devices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.